GREENSBORO — Greensboro Day's Morgan Jones won the 100-yard backstroke and swam a leg on the winning 200 freestyle relay team Monday at the NCISAA Division I swimming championships.
Jones won the 100 back in 56.23 seconds and swam the second leg on the 200 free relay team that also included Lillie Smith, Ginny Roman and Leah Tang and finished in 1:39.49. Jones also finished third in the 200 individual medley. Those performances helped the Bengals finish third in the team standings, 10 spots ahead of Wesleyan. The Wesleyan boys finished eighth and Greensboro Day was ninth.
• In Division II, the Caldwell boys finished second in the team standings, 270 points behind the Asheville School. Kieran Mohorn's third-place finish in the 100 backstroke (57.03) was the best for the Eagles. Lexi Brooks was the top individual finisher for the Caldwell girls, who finished fifth, with a second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.35.
High Point Christian was 14th in the girls and boys standings.
• In Division III, a second by Skylar Manning in the girls 100 butterfly (1:04.58) was the best individual finish for Westchester, which was 13th among the girls and eighth in the boys standings.
RESULTS
At Greensboro Aquatic Center
DIVISION I
BOYS
Area teams
8. Wesleyan 103
9. Greensboro Day 100
Individuals
Top-eight finishers
200-yard freestyle: 7. Harrison Gardner (Wesleyan), 1 minute, 50.53 seconds. 50 free: 7. Gregory Just (Greensboro Day), 23.01. 100 butterfly: 4. Jack Reilly (Greensboro Day), 54.34. 100 backstroke: 4. Harrison Gardner (Wesleyan), 54.00. 200 medley relay: 8. Greensboro Day (Michael Harding, Drew Bennett, Jack Reilly, Just), 1:48.65. 200 free relay: 5. Wesleyan (Luke Michael, Grayson Gardner, Luke Kerry, Harrison Gardner), 1:33.16; 7. Greensboro Day (Sterling Sharpe, Bennett, Reilly, Just), 1:35.40. 400 free relay: 7. Wesleyan (Aaron Satko, Kerry, Michael, Harrison Gardner), 3:31.75.
GIRLS
Area teams
3. Greensboro Day 236
13. Wesleyan 71
Individuals
Top-eight finishers
100-yard freestyle: 2. Leah Tang (Greensboro Day), 1 minute, 55.92 seconds. 200 individual medley: 3. Morgan Jones (Greensboro Day), 2:08.67. 50 free: 6. Ginny Roman (Greensboro Day), 25.20. 100 butterfly: 7. AnnaMarie Harding (Greensboro Day), 1:01.11. 100 freestyle: 3. Tang (Greensboro Day), 53.81. 100 backstroke: 1. Jones (Greensboro Day), 56.23; 5. Lillie Smith (Greensboro Day), 1:02.06; 6. Caroline McNairy (Wesleyan), 1:02.22. 100 breaststroke: 8. Harding (Greensboro Day), 1:13.12. 200 medley relay: 3. Greensboro Day (Jones, Smith, AnnaMarie Harding, Roman), 1:51.68. 200 free relay: 1. Greensboro Day (Smith, Jones, Roman, Tang), 1:39.49. 400 free relay: 6. Greensboro Day (Madison Jones, Anna Lewis, Harding, Tang), 3:58.20; 7. Wesleyan (McNairy, Katie Kirkman, Maddie Brookbank, Grace Thurman), 4:00.40.
DIVISION II
BOYS
Area teams
2. Caldwell 221
14. High Point Christian 29
Individuals
Top-eight finishers
200 freestyle: 4. Benjamin McDonald (High Point Christian), 1 minute, 54.52 seconds. 200 individual medley: 4. Jason Brooks (Caldwell), 2:05.08. 50 free: 4. John Ramos (Caldwell), 22.58. 100 butterfly: 5. Brooks (Caldwell), 55.26. 100 free: 5. Noah Ramos (Caldwell), 52.19; 6. Parker Smith (Caldwell), 52.36. 500 free: 5. McDonald (High Point Christian), 5:16.35. 100 backstroke: 3. Kieran Mohorn (Caldwell), 57.03; 5. Noah Ramos (Caldwell), 1:00.94. 100 breaststroke: 5. John Ramos (Caldwell), 1:05.20. 200 medley relay: 5. Caldwell (Kieran Mohorn, Noah Ramos, Jason Brooks, John Ramos), 1:44.48. 200 free relay: 4. Caldwell (Smith, John Liebkemann, Jonathon Reynolds, Brooks), 1:37.44.
GIRLS
Area teams
5. Caldwell 170
14. High Point Christian 31
Individuals
Top-eight finishers
200-yard freestyle: 8. Caroline Tilley (Caldwell), 2 minutes, 10.63 seconds. 200 individual medley: 4. Lexi Brooks (Caldwell), 2:23.89. 50 free: 5. Emeline Martin (High Point Christian), 26.22; 8. Tilley (Caldwell), 27.72. 100 butterfly: 4. Reece Ramseur (Caldwell), 1:02.02. 100 backstroke: 5. Martin (High Point Christian), 1:08.23. 100 breaststroke: 2. Brooks (Caldwell), 1:13.35. 200 medley relay: 4. Caldwell (Tilley, Brooks, Ramseur, Morgan Spohn), 1:58.58. 200 free relay: 2. Caldwell (Tilley, Ramseur, Spohn, Brooks), 1:45.80. 400 free relay: 8. Caldwell (Elizabeth Collis, Aslyn Strickland, Anna Grace Reynolds, Davis Bryant), 4:43.85.
DIVISION III
BOYS
Area team
8. Westchester 120
Individuals
Top-eight finishers
50-yard freestyle: 5. Slade Miller (Westchester), 24.19 seconds; 6. David Adams (Westchester), 25.20. 200 freestyle relay: 6. Westchester (Miller, Aidan Khan, Jack Merritt, Adams), 1:44.30.
GIRLS
Area team
13. Westchester 87
Individuals
Top-eight finishers
100-yard butterfly: 2. Skylar Manning (Westchester), 1 minute, 4.58 seconds. 100 backstroke: 4. Manning (Westchester), 1:04.59. 200 medley relay: 8. Westchester (Skylar Manning, Kate Dyson, Maggie Wheatley, Liza Foster), 2:13.98. 400 freestyle relay: 7. Westchester (Sidney Briggs, Sofie Stofferis, Dyson, Manning), 4:36.33.
