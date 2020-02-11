HSExtra-sports.jpg

GREENSBORO — Greensboro Day's Morgan Jones won the 100-yard backstroke and swam a leg on the winning 200 freestyle relay team Monday at the NCISAA Division I swimming championships.

Jones won the 100 back in 56.23 seconds and swam the second leg on the 200 free relay team that also included Lillie Smith, Ginny Roman and Leah Tang and finished in 1:39.49. Jones also finished third in the 200 individual medley. Those performances helped the Bengals finish third in the team standings, 10 spots ahead of Wesleyan. The Wesleyan boys finished eighth and Greensboro Day was ninth.

In Division II, the Caldwell boys finished second in the team standings, 270 points behind the Asheville School. Kieran Mohorn's third-place finish in the 100 backstroke (57.03) was the best for the Eagles. Lexi Brooks was the top individual finisher for the Caldwell girls, who finished fifth, with a second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.35. 

High Point Christian was 14th in the girls and boys standings.

In Division III, a second by Skylar Manning in the girls 100 butterfly (1:04.58) was the best individual finish for Westchester, which was 13th among the girls and eighth in the boys standings.

RESULTS

At Greensboro Aquatic Center

DIVISION I

BOYS

Area teams

8. Wesleyan                  103

9. Greensboro Day        100

Individuals

Top-eight finishers

200-yard freestyle: 7. Harrison Gardner (Wesleyan), 1 minute, 50.53 seconds. 50 free: 7. Gregory Just (Greensboro Day), 23.01. 100 butterfly: 4. Jack Reilly (Greensboro Day), 54.34. 100 backstroke: 4. Harrison Gardner (Wesleyan), 54.00. 200 medley relay: 8. Greensboro Day (Michael Harding, Drew Bennett, Jack Reilly, Just), 1:48.65. 200 free relay: 5. Wesleyan (Luke Michael, Grayson Gardner, Luke Kerry, Harrison Gardner), 1:33.16; 7. Greensboro Day (Sterling Sharpe, Bennett, Reilly, Just), 1:35.40. 400 free relay: 7. Wesleyan (Aaron Satko, Kerry, Michael, Harrison Gardner), 3:31.75.

GIRLS

Area teams

3. Greensboro Day         236

13. Wesleyan                  71

Individuals

Top-eight finishers

100-yard freestyle: 2. Leah Tang (Greensboro Day), 1 minute, 55.92 seconds. 200 individual medley: 3. Morgan Jones (Greensboro Day), 2:08.67. 50 free: 6. Ginny Roman (Greensboro Day), 25.20. 100 butterfly: 7. AnnaMarie Harding (Greensboro Day), 1:01.11. 100 freestyle: 3. Tang (Greensboro Day), 53.81. 100 backstroke: 1. Jones (Greensboro Day), 56.23; 5. Lillie Smith (Greensboro Day), 1:02.06; 6. Caroline McNairy (Wesleyan), 1:02.22. 100 breaststroke: 8. Harding (Greensboro Day), 1:13.12. 200 medley relay: 3. Greensboro Day (Jones, Smith, AnnaMarie Harding, Roman), 1:51.68. 200 free relay: 1. Greensboro Day (Smith, Jones, Roman, Tang), 1:39.49. 400 free relay: 6. Greensboro Day (Madison Jones, Anna Lewis, Harding, Tang), 3:58.20; 7. Wesleyan (McNairy, Katie Kirkman, Maddie Brookbank, Grace Thurman), 4:00.40.

DIVISION II

BOYS

Area teams

2. Caldwell                     221

14. High Point Christian    29

Individuals

Top-eight finishers

200 freestyle: 4. Benjamin McDonald (High Point Christian), 1 minute, 54.52 seconds. 200 individual medley: 4. Jason Brooks (Caldwell), 2:05.08. 50 free: 4. John Ramos (Caldwell), 22.58. 100 butterfly: 5. Brooks (Caldwell), 55.26. 100 free: 5. Noah Ramos (Caldwell), 52.19; 6. Parker Smith (Caldwell), 52.36. 500 free: 5. McDonald (High Point Christian), 5:16.35. 100 backstroke: 3. Kieran Mohorn (Caldwell), 57.03; 5. Noah Ramos (Caldwell), 1:00.94. 100 breaststroke: 5. John Ramos (Caldwell), 1:05.20. 200 medley relay: 5. Caldwell (Kieran Mohorn, Noah Ramos, Jason Brooks, John Ramos), 1:44.48. 200 free relay: 4. Caldwell (Smith, John Liebkemann, Jonathon Reynolds, Brooks), 1:37.44.

GIRLS

Area teams

5. Caldwell                    170

14. High Point Christian    31

Individuals

Top-eight finishers

200-yard freestyle: 8. Caroline Tilley (Caldwell), 2 minutes, 10.63 seconds. 200 individual medley: 4. Lexi Brooks (Caldwell), 2:23.89. 50 free: 5. Emeline Martin (High Point Christian), 26.22; 8. Tilley (Caldwell), 27.72. 100 butterfly: 4. Reece Ramseur (Caldwell), 1:02.02. 100 backstroke: 5. Martin (High Point Christian), 1:08.23. 100 breaststroke: 2. Brooks (Caldwell), 1:13.35. 200 medley relay: 4. Caldwell (Tilley, Brooks, Ramseur, Morgan Spohn), 1:58.58. 200 free relay: 2. Caldwell (Tilley, Ramseur, Spohn, Brooks), 1:45.80. 400 free relay: 8. Caldwell (Elizabeth Collis, Aslyn Strickland, Anna Grace Reynolds, Davis Bryant), 4:43.85.

DIVISION III

BOYS

Area team

8. Westchester             120

Individuals

Top-eight finishers

50-yard freestyle: 5. Slade Miller (Westchester), 24.19 seconds; 6. David Adams (Westchester), 25.20. 200 freestyle relay: 6. Westchester (Miller, Aidan Khan, Jack Merritt, Adams), 1:44.30.

GIRLS

Area team

13. Westchester          87

Individuals

Top-eight finishers

100-yard butterfly: 2. Skylar Manning (Westchester), 1 minute, 4.58 seconds. 100 backstroke: 4. Manning (Westchester), 1:04.59. 200 medley relay: 8. Westchester (Skylar Manning, Kate Dyson, Maggie Wheatley, Liza Foster), 2:13.98. 400 freestyle relay: 7. Westchester (Sidney Briggs, Sofie Stofferis, Dyson, Manning), 4:36.33.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments