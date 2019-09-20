Southwest Guilford vs Northwest Guilford

Northwest Guilford's Tyler Lovin celebrates a touchdown against Southwest Guilford at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 20, 2019.

 Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record

SW Guilford 49

NW Guilford 21

2nd qtr 5:31

SWG Quantez Poche 7 yard run (XP run failed) SWG 6-0

2nd qtr 2:32

NW Micah Salmon 43 Yd pass to Brandon Thomas (Cameron Tippett Kick) 7-6 NW

2nd qtr 2:03

SW Jaden Rodgers 64 yd pass to Quincy Martin (Nick Schwertner Kick) 13-7 SW

2nd qtr 00:39

NW Micah Salmon 10 yard pass to Cam Carter (Tippett Kick good) 14-13 NW

Halftime

NW Guilford 14

SW Guilford 13

3rd qtr 1:50

SW Jaden Rogers 70 yard pass to Caleb Curtain (XP Run failed) 19-14 SW

3rd qtr 0:33

SW Rodney Scott 6 yard run (Schwertner Kick) 26-14 SW

4th qtr 11:04

SW Safety Hezechiah Curtis blocked put out of end zone. SW 28-14

4th qtr 8:48

SW Jaden Rogers 35 yard pass to Quantez Poche (Schwertner kick) SW 35-14

4th qtr

SW Matt Jones 45 yard pass to Ronnie Baker (Schwertner kick) SW 42-14

4th qtr 6:59

SW Darius Johnson 46 yard punt return (Ezz Adnan kick is good) SW 49-14

4th qtr 0:39

NW Micah Salmon 20 yd pass to Cosie Pagano (Tippett kick) SW 49-21

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Recommended for you

Load comments