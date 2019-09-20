SWG Quantez Poche 7 yard run (XP run failed) SWG 6-0
NW Micah Salmon 43 Yd pass to Brandon Thomas (Cameron Tippett Kick) 7-6 NW
SW Jaden Rodgers 64 yd pass to Quincy Martin (Nick Schwertner Kick) 13-7 SW
NW Micah Salmon 10 yard pass to Cam Carter (Tippett Kick good) 14-13 NW
SW Jaden Rogers 70 yard pass to Caleb Curtain (XP Run failed) 19-14 SW
SW Rodney Scott 6 yard run (Schwertner Kick) 26-14 SW
SW Safety Hezechiah Curtis blocked put out of end zone. SW 28-14
SW Jaden Rogers 35 yard pass to Quantez Poche (Schwertner kick) SW 35-14
SW Matt Jones 45 yard pass to Ronnie Baker (Schwertner kick) SW 42-14
SW Darius Johnson 46 yard punt return (Ezz Adnan kick is good) SW 49-14
NW Micah Salmon 20 yd pass to Cosie Pagano (Tippett kick) SW 49-21
Southwest Guilford vs Northwest Guilford
Northwest Guilford's Brandon Thomas (right) catches a pass on the sideline in front of Southwest Guilford's Caleb Curtain at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Southwest Guilford vs Northwest Guilford
Northwest Guilford's Brandon Thomas catches a touchdown against Southwest Guilford's Caleb Curtain at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Southwest Guilford vs Northwest Guilford
Northwest Guilford players warm-up before the game against Southwest Guilford at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Southwest Guilford vs Northwest Guilford
Northwest Guilford Micah Salmon is tackled by Southwest Guilford's Emmanuel Chloe (bottom) and Urijah Gilbert at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Southwest Guilford vs Northwest Guilford
Northwest Guilford cheerleaders perform during the game against Southwest Guilford at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Southwest Guilford vs Northwest Guilford
Northwest Guilford players dress before the game against Southwest Guilford at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Southwest Guilford vs Northwest Guilford
Northwest Guilford's Ezekiel Gravley takes the field through the smoke against Southwest Guilford's at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Southwest Guilford vs Northwest Guilford
Northwest Guilford's Brandon Thomas celebrates his touchdown against Southwest Guilford at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Southwest Guilford vs Northwest Guilford
Southwest Guilford's Jaden Rogers throws against Northwest Guilford at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Southwest Guilford vs Northwest Guilford
Southwest Guilford's Qunatez Poche (left) dives for the touchdown in front of Northwest Guilford's Tyler Lovin at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Southwest Guilford vs Northwest Guilford
Northwest Guilford's Stephen Vega has his helmet knocked off during a tackle against Southwest Guilford at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Southwest Guilford vs Northwest Guilford
Southwest Guilford fans celebrate after a touchdown against Northwest Guilford at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Southwest Guilford vs Northwest Guilford
Northwest Guilford's Tyler Lovin celebrates a touchdown against Southwest Guilford at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Southwest Guilford vs Northwest Guilford
Southwest Guilford's Rodney Scott (right) stiff arms Northwest Guilford's DeWayne Johnson at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Southwest Guilford vs Northwest Guilford
Northwest Guilford's Brandon Thomas (left) fumbles the ball in front of Southwest Guilford's Darius Johnson at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Southwest Guilford vs Northwest Guilford
Southwest Guilford's Qunatez Poche passes a pass against Northwest Guilford at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Southwest Guilford vs Northwest Guilford
Northwest Guilford fans cheer during the game against Southwest Guilford at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Southwest Guilford vs Northwest Guilford
Northwest Guilford's Micah Salmon throws behind Southwest Guilford's Keyon Kearse at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Southwest Guilford vs Northwest Guilford
Northwest Guilford's Brandon Thomas (left) catches a pass behind Southwest Guilford's Darius Johnson at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Southwest Guilford vs Northwest Guilford
Southwest Guilford's Laderrius Hough (right) picks up a fumble over Northwest Guilford's Brandon Thomas at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Southwest Guilford vs Northwest Guilford
Northwest Guilford's Daniel Green listens to the pregame talk before the game against Southwest Guilford at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Southwest Guilford vs Northwest Guilford
Northwest Guilford's Micah Salmon warms up in the sun before the game against Southwest Guilford at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.