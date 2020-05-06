GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Sports Council increased its donation to the eight schools that participated in the 44th annual HAECO Invitational basketball tournament from $80,000 in 2019 to $100,000 this year, the council announced today.
The $100,000 total averages $12,500 for each of the eight participating schools: Dudley, Greensboro Day, Grimsley, Northern Guilford, Northwest Guilford, Page, Ragsdale and Smith. Included in the contributions to the schools was an extra $525 per school to replace some of the revenue lost because of the Coronavirus Pandemic.
In addition to the contributions to the schools, the council awarded four $2,000 Bill Lee Scholarships, made a $1,500 donation to Ready for School, Ready for Life in honor of outgoing tournament chairman Frankie Jones and a $1,000 donation to the Corrigan Faircloth Chapter of the National Football Foundation to sponsor a scholarship.
“Our surreal spring delayed the process a little, but the Greensboro Sports Council is proud to announce this year’s contributions to the schools following a great tournament last December,” said Marc Bush, president of the council. “The Sports Council board of directors felt strongly that we should include some extra funding this year to help our schools replace at least some of the revenue lost due to the Coronavirus. On behalf of the participating schools and the Greensboro Sports Council, we sincerely thank title partner, HAECO Americas, as well as the many companies and individuals that supported the HAECO Invitational in this important community cause.”
While the charitable component was added in recent years, the HAECO Invitational's mission remains raising money for its participating schools as it has been since the tournament was founded as the Little 4 Invitational in 1976. Since 2008, the HAECO Invitational has contributed $1,186,000 to its participating schools, including this year’s $100,000 in contributions.
Northwest Gulford won the girls title and Greensboro Day was the boys champion in the 2019 HAECO Invitational. The 45th annual HAECO Invitational will be played Dec. 26, 28 and 29 at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.
