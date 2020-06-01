CHAPEL HILL — Longtime Southwest Guilford coach Reid Holmes is one of two winners of this year's N.C. High School Athletic Association Toby Webb Outstanding Coach Awards.
Since 2006, the Toby Webb Outstanding Coach Award "seeks to recognize and honor coaches who have had an impact on the lives of student-athletes, and students in general, by encouraging them to succeed, helping to develop self-confidence, ambition, a sound work ethic and other skills necessary for success in the students’ later lives," the NCHSAA said in a news release. Consideration is also taken for coaches with a record of encouraging student-athletes to be well-rounded and display excellence in the areas of scholarship, citizenship and music among many others.
This year's female winner of the award was Kim Miller of Swansboro. Each recipient of the Toby Webb Outstanding Coach Award receives a commemorative plaque and a $2,000 cash award.
Holmes has been serving student-athletes in education for 23 years. He has served as a baseball, basketball and football coach, as well as an assistant athletics director. He has been a head baseball coach for 20 years, currently serving at Southwest Guilford. For the last five years, Holmes has worked with the N.C. Coaches Association to prepare for its annual summer clinic and East/West All-Star Games. He is dedicated to the school and program, serving every Friday night home football game as the school’s official game administrator, greeting officials and visiting teams when they arrive, staying late into the night to assist in cleaning the facility and ensuring it is ready for the next event.
Holmes has helped provide free baseball instruction to inner-city youth programs in High Point that struggle to find coaches, equipment and role models. In addition to his regular assistance with the NCCA Clinic, Holmes works with Mercy Hill Church as a volunteer in the “Out of the Garden” group, he has worked with the State Games and the Vs. Cancer Organization, which fights childhood cancer. In partnership with Ragsdale High School, Holmes’ teams have helped raise at least $10,000 for childhood cancer research.
