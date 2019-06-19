GREENSBORO — Southern Guilford has chosen Jay Johnson to succeed John Funderburk, who retired from Guilford County Schools after 14 years as the Storm's softball coach.
Johnson, a marketing teacher, joined the Storm staff during the 2018-19 school year. Before joining GCS, Johnson spent two years as an assistant softball coach at Elon. At one of his previous coach stops, Johnson helped Canal Fulton (Ohio) Northwest win multiple conference championships and make its first regional championship appearance.
After leaving Ohio, Johnson served as associate head coach at Grace College in Wynona Lake, Indian. At Grace, Johnson helped lead the Lancers achieve their first 30-win season since the early 1990s and two additional 30-win seasons. Grace had a fourth-place NCCAA national championships during his tenure.
“We are very fortunate to have someone with Coach Johnson’s credentials to replace Coach Funderburk after 14 years," Jeff Carter, Southern Guilford’s athletics director, said in a news release. “Dr. (Brian) Muller and I feel like we have the right person to lead our program going forward and we are excited to see what the future holds.”
A graduate of Montreat College, where he was a four-year letterman in baseball, Johnson is married to Heather, an All-America pitcher at Grace College and an educator with GCS. They have three children.