Compiled by staff writer Spencer D. Turkin, with input from area coaches.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
3B CORI McMILLAN, sophomore, Northwest Guilford
• An offensive force for a Vikings team that went 19-4 won the Metro 4-A Conference’s regular-season and tournament titles and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs.
• Batted .629 with 46 runs, 15 RBIs, 14 doubles, five home runs and a .720 on-base percentage.
• Only struck out only once this season.
• Was 26-for-26 on stolen-base attempts.
• Metro 4-A’s player of the year.
Coach Mike Everett: “Cori is a very hard-working and committed individual who strives to make herself a better player. Her offseason workouts in the weight room transferred to the field this past season, giving her a tremendous amount of confidence and belief in the natural abilities that she already possessed. She is one of the best athletes to come through Northwest Guilford.”
ALL-AREA TEAM
C KYNDALL CRAWFORD, senior, Morehead: The four-time All-Mid-State 3-A selection hit .560 with 22 runs, a .593 on-base percentage, a .717 slugging percentage and 25 stolen bases. … Crawford had a .986 fielding percentage behind the plate. … Will play softball at Lipscomb.
1B HALEY HMIEL, junior, Southwest Guilford: Batted .612 with an .898 slugging percentage and 34 RBIs. … All-Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference. … Committed to Queens.
2B KAILEY WALKER, senior, Morehead: The Mid-State 3A Conference’s player of the year, Walker hit .579 with 18 runs, three home runs — including two grand slams — seven stolen bases and 31 RBIs. … She had a .623 on-base percentage and an .833 slugging percentage. … Will play softball at Greensboro College.
SS MACKENZIE ALLISON, junior, Ragsdale: The 2018 HSXtra.com Player of the Year batted .705 with 56 RBIs and seven home runs – including five grand slams. … Allison had a .779 on-base percentage and a 1.477 slugging percentage. ... Committed to Belmont Abbey.
3B MEGAN POWELL, sophomore, Morehead: Batted .579 BA with 19 runs, three home runs, 18 RBIs and seven stolen bases. … Powell had a .436 on-base percentage and a .640 slugging percentage. … Two-time All-Mid-State 3-A Conference selection. … Also pitched for the Panthers and had a 1.07 ERA.
OF ABBIE BEHE, sophomore, High Point Central: An All-Metro 4-A Conference selection, Behe hit .631 with 16 RBIs, 32 runs, a .676 on-base percentage and an .800 slugging percentage. … Was 36-for-36 on stolen-base attempts. … Committed to Lander.
OF TRINITI GALLOWAY, senior, Western Guilford: The Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference’s player of the Year hit .678 with 48 runs, 39 RBIs and 10 home runs. … Her homers total tied for seventh in the state in all classifications. … Had a .742 on-base percentage and a 1.691 slugging percentage. … Will continue her softball career at Winston-Salem State.
OF GRACE JOHNSON, senior, Northwest Guilford: Hit .529 with 26 RBIs, 30 runs and 13 stolen bases for a Vikings team that went 19-4 won the Metro 4-A Conference’s regular-season and tournament titles and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … Had a .644 on-base percentage and a .725 slugging percentage. … Three-time all-conference and was the conference’s player of the year in 2017. … Will continue her softball career at N.C. State
DP MADELYN ALBRIGHT, senior, Page: The four-time All-Metro 4-A Conference selection batted .385 with nine home runs, 36 RBIs and 25 runs scored. … Albright had a .512 on-base percentage and a 1.389 slugging percentage. … Led the Metro 4-A in home runs and was seventh in the state in Class 4-A. … Also HSXtra.com All-Area in 2018.
P NATALIE BROWN, junior, Page: The Metro 4-A Conference’s pitcher of the year struck out 132 overall and had a 2.10 ERA in conference play. … Opponents hit .225 against her and with an on-base percentage of .302. … Led the Pirates with a .600 batting average and had 24RBIs, a .662 on-base percentage and a 1.495 slugging percentage.
P EMMA MOBERG, sophomore, Northwest Guilford: Had a 16-4 record and a 1.88 ERA for a Vikings team that went 19-4 won the Metro 4-A Conference’s regular-season and tournament titles and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … Struck out 111, and opponents batted .233 against her. … Moberg batted .371 with a .585 slugging percentage. … Also HSXtra.com All-Area in 2018.
P KASSIE SIMMONS, senior, Eastern Guilford: A three-time conference pitcher of the year, Simmons struck out 215 batters as a senior. … She also batted .596 with eight home runs. … Will continue her softball career at Greensboro College.
HONORABLE MENTION
High Point Central: Anna Horne, shortstop, junior.
High Point Christian: Peyton Lawson, shortstop/pitcher, junior.
Morehead: Maddie Booth, pitcher/third baseman/shortstop, freshman; Kailey Ingle, pitcher/shortstop/third baseman, sophomore.
Northeast Guilford: Sydney Fields, pitcher/first baseman, senior; Mariah Headen, shortstop/first baseman, sophomore.
Northern Guilford: Mea Clark, catcher, junior; Makalah Mitchell, outfielder, junior; Lauren Nelson, pitcher/catcher/third baseman, senior; Chloe Templeman, outfielder/pitcher, sophomore.
Northwest Guilford: Madison Bowen, outfielder, junior; M’Kenzie Davis, infielder, sophomore; Meghan Young, first baseman, junior.
Page: Brynn Klaber, shortstop, sophomore; Aleyah Terrell, outfielder, freshman.
Rockingham County: Rachel Smith, shortstop, sophomore; Taylor Smith, pitcher, junior.
Southwest Guilford: Jordan Brandon, outfielder, junior; Jandyce Condrey, outfielder, junior; Ashlyn Vanscoyk, shortstop, sophomore.
