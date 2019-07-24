Northwest Guilford softball team (copy) (copy)

Northwest Guilford’s Grace Johnson cheers on her team during a game against Ragsdale. Johnson, who will attend N.C. State, was named all-state by the N.C. Softball Coaches Association.

 H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record

A number of area softball players have been named all-state and all-district by the N.C. Softball Coaches Association. Here are the players who were honored:

ALL-STATE

CLASS 4-A

Northwest Guilford: CF Grace Johnson, senior; 3B Cori McMillan, sophomore; P Emma Moberg, sophomore.

Page: P Natalie Brown, junior.

Ragsdale: SS Mackenzie Allison, junior; C Kailey Perreira, senior; 2B London Thomas, sophomore.

CLASS 3-A

Eastern Guilford: P Kassie Simmons, senior.

Morehead: C Kyndall Crawford, senior; P Kaley Ingle, sophomore; SS Megan Powell, sophomore; 2B Kaley Walker, senior.

Rockingham County: SS Rachel Smith, sophomore.

Southwest Guilford: RF Jordan Brandon, junior, CF Kandyce Condrey, junior; 1B Haley Hmiel, junior; SS Ashlyn Vanscoyk, sophomore.

ALL-DISTRICT 5

CLASS 4-A

Northwest Guilford: RF Madison Bowen, junior; 2B M'Kenzie Davis, sophomore; CF Grace Johnson, senior; 3B Cori McMillan, sophomore; P Emma Moberg, sophomore; 1B Meghan Young, junior.

Page: 3B Madelyn Albright, senior; P Natalie Brown, junior; CF Aleyah Terrell, freshman.

Ragsdale: SS Mackenzie Allison, junior; CF Erica Edwards, junior; C Kailey Perreira, senior; 2B London Thomas, sophomore.

CLASS 3-A

Eastern Guilford: P Kassie Simmons, senior.

Morehead: 3B Maddie Boothe, freshman; C Kyndall Crawford, senior; P Kaley Ingle, sophomore; SS Megan Powell, sophomore; 2B Kaley Walker, senior.

Northeast Guilford: P Sydney Fields, senior.

Northern Guilford: C Mea Clark, junior; CF Makalah Mitchell, junior; LF Chloe Templeman, sophomore.

Rockingham County: 1B Madison Courts, sophomore; SS Rachel Smith, sophomore; P Taylor Smith, junior; UT Jenna Washburn, sophomore.

Southwest Guilford: RF Jordan Brandon, junior, CF Kandyce Condrey, junior; 1B Haley Hmiel, junior; 1B/DP Kaelyn Rudolph, senior; SS Ashlyn Vanscoyk, sophomore.

CLASS 2-A

Reidsville: P Carly Cobb, senior.

