A number of area softball players have been named all-state and all-district by the N.C. Softball Coaches Association. Here are the players who were honored:
ALL-STATE
CLASS 4-A
Northwest Guilford: CF Grace Johnson, senior; 3B Cori McMillan, sophomore; P Emma Moberg, sophomore.
Page: P Natalie Brown, junior.
Ragsdale: SS Mackenzie Allison, junior; C Kailey Perreira, senior; 2B London Thomas, sophomore.
CLASS 3-A
Eastern Guilford: P Kassie Simmons, senior.
Morehead: C Kyndall Crawford, senior; P Kaley Ingle, sophomore; SS Megan Powell, sophomore; 2B Kaley Walker, senior.
Rockingham County: SS Rachel Smith, sophomore.
Southwest Guilford: RF Jordan Brandon, junior, CF Kandyce Condrey, junior; 1B Haley Hmiel, junior; SS Ashlyn Vanscoyk, sophomore.
ALL-DISTRICT 5
CLASS 4-A
Northwest Guilford: RF Madison Bowen, junior; 2B M'Kenzie Davis, sophomore; CF Grace Johnson, senior; 3B Cori McMillan, sophomore; P Emma Moberg, sophomore; 1B Meghan Young, junior.
Page: 3B Madelyn Albright, senior; P Natalie Brown, junior; CF Aleyah Terrell, freshman.
Ragsdale: SS Mackenzie Allison, junior; CF Erica Edwards, junior; C Kailey Perreira, senior; 2B London Thomas, sophomore.
CLASS 3-A
Eastern Guilford: P Kassie Simmons, senior.
Morehead: 3B Maddie Boothe, freshman; C Kyndall Crawford, senior; P Kaley Ingle, sophomore; SS Megan Powell, sophomore; 2B Kaley Walker, senior.
Northeast Guilford: P Sydney Fields, senior.
Northern Guilford: C Mea Clark, junior; CF Makalah Mitchell, junior; LF Chloe Templeman, sophomore.
Rockingham County: 1B Madison Courts, sophomore; SS Rachel Smith, sophomore; P Taylor Smith, junior; UT Jenna Washburn, sophomore.
Southwest Guilford: RF Jordan Brandon, junior, CF Kandyce Condrey, junior; 1B Haley Hmiel, junior; 1B/DP Kaelyn Rudolph, senior; SS Ashlyn Vanscoyk, sophomore.
CLASS 2-A
Reidsville: P Carly Cobb, senior.