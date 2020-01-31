HIGH POINT — The United Soccer Coaches have named Wesleyan's Scott Reitnour as their 2019 Coach of the Year for boys high school teams in the Mid-Atlantic region.
Reitnour received the award Jan. 19 in Baltimore during the organization's annual convention, which draws more than 6,300 coaches and more than 14,000 attendees annually, according to the organization’s website.
“We are so thankful for all that Scott does for our soccer program and the school and excited for him that his hard work and dedication to the game of soccer has been rewarded with this honor,” said Glen Foster, Wesleyan’s athletics director. “This year’s team had more struggles than in years past, and to still win the state title proves why he deserved this award.”
Wesleyan won its eighth NCISAA state championship during Reitnour’s 17-year tenure when the Trojans beat Rabun Gap (Ga.) 3-0 on Oct. 26 in the Class 4-A final. The 2019 title was the program's third consecutive state championship.
"I am thankful for the opportunity to teach and coach at Wesleyan Christian Academy," Reitnour said. "It is a great privilege and a testimony to God's mercy that I get to be a part of this community. I would like to pay tribute to our amazing players, fantastic coaching staff, excellent administrative support and my supportive family."
Foster added, “Scott often says that winning is a byproduct of the program’s dedication to excellence, while honoring the Lord. They were successful this year because the team believed that and worked together to overcome injuries, losses and an incredibly difficult schedule."
