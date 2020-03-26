pagesoccer032620fifi.jpg

The Page High School girls soccer team with their mascot, Fifi, after scrimmages in February. Fifi belongs to the Pirates' Caroline Hunt.

 Courtesy of Mary Ruth Hunt

Work hard, play hard, only to see a promising season put on hold. 

The Page High School girls soccer team is sticking together while staying apart during the coronavirus pandemic, taking part in a Twitter video in which 25 players pass a single roll of toilet paper to each other and, finally, to Coach Tim Nash.

"A lot of professional athletes are doing it, playing their sport with the toilet paper," says Alaina Stehlin, the Pirates' senior goalkeeper and the video editor. "There's been this whole hysteria; 'there's no more toilet paper left in the stores.' I thought that would be a funny spin on the quarantine and social distancing. ...

"I thought it might be fun to keep the team together while also working on our footwork, since it's not super-easy to juggle a roll of toilet paper."

Stehlin and the Pirates won their first four games and are ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 9 nationally by MaxPreps.com.

"The suspension of the season has been particularly hard on our team," Nash says. "The girls were focused, working hard, playing very well and having a lot of fun with each other. This could be the best Page team in a long, long time, and the seniors know it."

Among the players featured, to the music of Wiz Khalifa's "Work Hard, Play Hard," are Taylor Patsch, who suffered a broken pelvis in a car accident during the winter; Rebecca Morrison, who broke her fibula during a game against Northwest Guilford; and Lilly Stephens, who is out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury. The video also features a backside pass by Victoria Moser and a header by Jonnykate Harron, and Caroline Hunt's dog, Fifi, the team mascot, also has a cameo.

pagesoccer032620triadcup.jpg

The Page High School girls soccer team celebrates its Triad Cup championship in March.

Stehlin says the N.C. High School Athletic Association's suspension of the season, and not cancellation, until May 18 is keeping the Pirates optimistic.

"That's giving us a lot of hope for possibly playing, whether that's actual scheduled matches or something put together in the summer between high schools," Stehlin says. "We're all just excited to still be a team."

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

