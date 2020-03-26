Work hard, play hard, only to see a promising season put on hold.
The Page High School girls soccer team is sticking together while staying apart during the coronavirus pandemic, taking part in a Twitter video in which 25 players pass a single roll of toilet paper to each other and, finally, to Coach Tim Nash.
No days off‼️ This is what happens when the stores run out of toilet paper so the whole team has to share... #NiceTryCorona pic.twitter.com/30ehI0mdWt— page womens soccer (@Pagewsoccer) March 25, 2020
"A lot of professional athletes are doing it, playing their sport with the toilet paper," says Alaina Stehlin, the Pirates' senior goalkeeper and the video editor. "There's been this whole hysteria; 'there's no more toilet paper left in the stores.' I thought that would be a funny spin on the quarantine and social distancing. ...
"I thought it might be fun to keep the team together while also working on our footwork, since it's not super-easy to juggle a roll of toilet paper."
Stehlin and the Pirates won their first four games and are ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 9 nationally by MaxPreps.com.
"The suspension of the season has been particularly hard on our team," Nash says. "The girls were focused, working hard, playing very well and having a lot of fun with each other. This could be the best Page team in a long, long time, and the seniors know it."
Among the players featured, to the music of Wiz Khalifa's "Work Hard, Play Hard," are Taylor Patsch, who suffered a broken pelvis in a car accident during the winter; Rebecca Morrison, who broke her fibula during a game against Northwest Guilford; and Lilly Stephens, who is out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury. The video also features a backside pass by Victoria Moser and a header by Jonnykate Harron, and Caroline Hunt's dog, Fifi, the team mascot, also has a cameo.
Stehlin says the N.C. High School Athletic Association's suspension of the season, and not cancellation, until May 18 is keeping the Pirates optimistic.
"That's giving us a lot of hope for possibly playing, whether that's actual scheduled matches or something put together in the summer between high schools," Stehlin says. "We're all just excited to still be a team."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.