GREENSBORO – For the Northwest Guilford boys soccer team, there have been important moments along the way that have led them to the state semifinals.
The biggest, or at least the most dramatic, came Saturday night in the last five minutes of a double-overtime victory over third-seeded Charlotte Myers Park. That’s when Mason Quinlan scored his second of two late goals to send the second-seeded Vikings further into the bracket than any Northwest soccer team has gone before.
The Vikings will play R.J. Reynolds in Winston-Salem on Tuesday night with a berth in the state championship game at stake.
"That just shows the fight and the grit of this team,” Coach Jason Allred said. “To be able to come back like that in a playoff game is an accomplishment.”
Then there’s that loss to Reynolds, one of just a few blemishes on the Vikings' 21-2-2 record. Northwest players and coaches will be thinking of little else until the rematch kicks Tuesday, exactly two months to the day from the 4-3 Reynolds win.
“We’re going to be ready,” said Quinlan, the Vikings' leading scorer with 16 goals. “They bested us last game 4-3, and we’ve been thinking about that game for a long time. We are looking forward to playing them again.”
In a 21-win season, it’s difficult to pin-point when things started to go really well, but Allred believes a game Sept. 29 is when reality started to set in for his players.
“The Wesleyan game,” he said of a 2-1 Northwest victory. “I think that was the turning point. We always play them tough but always seem to come up short, even if we outplay them. To come from behind against Wesleyan was huge for us.”
Important moments for sure, but there are bigger things at play at Northwest this season. One is having a history of coming close.
"We have eight seniors, and they were on the 2017 quarterfinal team,” Allred said. “We went in as the No. 1 seed last season and got beat in the second round. They vowed to not have anything happen to us like last year, and they put us where we are (in the state semifinals). We have treated this as kind of our redemption tour.”
Perhaps the most important factor of all has nothing to do with past games or come-from-behind victories.
“A lot of us have known each other since we were 7 years old,” said Quinlan, one of the eight seniors. "The chemistry on this team is unbelievable. I’ve never been on a team like this.
“We’ve known we can get to the state title all year. It’s just a matter of getting our heads into it and getting it done.”
