What: High school girls soccer games.
When: Friday
Where: Bryan Park, Browns Summit.
Championship game: Page vs. Northwest Guilford, 7:30 p.m.
Other games: 5:45 p.m. – Bishop McGuinness vs. Grimsley, Ragsdale vs. Western Guilford, Reynolds vs. Mount Tabor. 7:30 p.m. – East Forsyth vs. Southwest Guilford, Reagan vs. West Forsyth.
Notable: Page beat Reynolds 2-1 and Reagan 4-1 this week to advance to the final. Northwest Guilford defeated East Forsyth 1-0 and advanced past West Forsyth on penalty kicks. ... The top eight teams in Guilford and Forsyth counties were seeded 1-8 based on last year's MaxPreps.com rankings.
Admission: $10 per car.
