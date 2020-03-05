hsxtra logo

What: High school girls soccer games.

When: Friday

Where: Bryan Park, Browns Summit.

Championship game: Page vs. Northwest Guilford, 7:30 p.m.

Other games: 5:45 p.m. – Bishop McGuinness vs. Grimsley, Ragsdale vs. Western Guilford, Reynolds vs. Mount Tabor. 7:30 p.m. – East Forsyth vs. Southwest Guilford, Reagan vs. West Forsyth.

Notable: Page beat Reynolds 2-1 and Reagan 4-1 this week to advance to the final. Northwest Guilford defeated East Forsyth 1-0 and advanced past West Forsyth on penalty kicks. ... The top eight teams in Guilford and Forsyth counties were seeded 1-8 based on last year's MaxPreps.com rankings.

Admission: $10 per car.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments