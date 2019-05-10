PAGE 4
CHARLOTTE OLYMPIC 1
What: NCHSAA Class 4-A West second-round girls soccer game
Where: Page HS
Records: No. 21 seed Olympic 14-9-1; No. 5 seed Page 12-3-2.
Why the Pirates won: Page utterly dominated possession, and the Pirates used their speed on the flanks to unlock the Olympic defense repeatedly in the first half.
A 12th-minute goal by Victoria Moser got things started for a Page offense that has struggled to score at times. Tatum Neff made it 2-0 seven minutes later, and Rosa Stancil added goals in the 27th and 31st minutes as the Pirates outshot Olympic 20-1 in the opening 40 minutes.
“We have some very athletic attackers and a very athletic team, but we’ve struggled scoring goals,” said coach Tim Nash, whose team extended its unbeaten streak to 10 games. “It was nice to see us get four in the first half. It was a relief.”
A goalkeeping change at halftime settled down the Olympic defense, although Page had numerous chances after intermission and forced the Trojans’ Alynna Keovienxgai into five tough saves.
Next up for Page: No. 13 Charlotte Ardrey Kell (15-4-3) or No. 4 Charlotte Myers Park (16-0-2), Wednesday.
What they said:
“It was huge to get the first goal. If we miss chances, then it builds on itself. They get tentative and tense and it affects everybody. … We started the second half with basically our second-stringers. I played everybody on the roster, because they’ve earned the playing, and if we keep advancing we’re going to need everybody.” — Tim Nash, Page coach
“That first goal started us and motivated all of us to score. We played as a team and played for each other.” — Victoria Moser, Page sophomore midfielder
“(North Carolina coach) Anson Dorrance spoke to us last week and it really motivated us to play much better as a team.” — Rosa Stancil, Page junior forward
Olympic 0 1 — 1
Page 4 0 — 4
Goals: Olympic — Sarah Walters (75th minute). Page — Victoria Moser (12), Taum Neff (19), Rosa Stancil (27, 31). Saves: Olympic (Sydney Sturm 8, Alynna Keovienxgai 5); Page (Alaina Stehlin 3). Corner kicks: Olympic 1, Page 7.