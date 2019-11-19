WINSTON-SALEM — An historic season for the Northwest Guilford boys soccer team ended one game and one goal short tonight.
The Vikings fought back from an early deficit, but gave up a goal with less than four minutes left and dropped a heart-breaking 2-1 decision to R.J. Reynolds in a NCHSAA Class 4-A semifinal.
The ultimate goal was a trip to the state championship game, but no Northwest team had ever come this far in the playoffs.
“They’ve been the most successful class in Northwest soccer history,” coach Jason Allred said of his seniors, who shed some tears after coming so close. “Only one of two senior classes to win four straight conference championships. They’ve had three 20-win seasons and our first semifinal berth. They’ve set the bar, and it’s going to be tough to reach.”
It looked as if the night would be a tough one for the Vikings (21-3-2) when they gave up a goal in the sixth minute of the match, but they fought back and controlled play for much of the second half. Northwest equalized when senior Harrison Neeble burst up the left wing, cut inside and beat Reynolds goalkeeper Noah Gottlieb with a shot to the far post in the 66th minute.
The Vikings had a golden opportunity to take the lead when Jeremy Van Duin was taken down in the Reynolds penalty area with 11:57 left on the clock, but Gottlieb dived to his left to stop the ensuing penalty kick by Northwest co-captain David Cake.
“The PK miss was big,” Allred said. “He’s taken every one of those this year, and we thought he was going to step up and bury it. We all thought it was going in.”
The second-seeded Vikings continued to press the top-seeded Demons, but gave up a goal on the counter by Pleh Reh with 3:31 to play and couldn’t find another goal.
“It was a bad giveaway. We were risking the numbers high and it led to a counter-attack goal,” Allred said. “They’re dangerous on the counter, and they took their chance and we didn’t.”
“We’ve had games in the past where we’ve gotten an equalizer and kind of went back to our regular formation. We were going to attack and we definitely thought (a goal) was coming.”
Cake, like all of his teammates was emotional after the match.
“This class is my closest group of friends,” said the senior defender. “We’ve all been working hard since Day One. It sucks to have fallen short and know that part of that is my responsibility, but these guys are my brothers and I wouldn’t trade the world for them.”
Fellow captain Max Huber said, “It was just heart-breaking knowing that we had so many opportunities to put it in the back of the net, take the lead and possibly be at N.C. State on Saturday. It was shocking that the end of the season just came so fast.”
But Huber will always remember this Northwest Guilford team.
“It was an honor to play with these boys,” he said. “I don’t have the words to explain … making school history is an amazing feeling. Even though it sucks now, we’ll all know that it’s a positive in the future.”
Scoring summary
Northwest Guilford 0 1 — 1
Reynolds 1 1 — 2
Goals: Northwest Guilford, Harrison Neeble (66’); Reynolds, Aldair Anica-Hernandez (6’), Pleh Reh (76’). Shots: Northwest Guilford 14, Reynolds 7. Saves: Northwest Guilford 2 (Jared Petrosky); Reynolds 7 (Noah Gottlieb). Corner kicks: Northwest Guilford 5, Reynolds 1. Records: Northwest Guilford (21-3-2); Reynolds (19-2-1).
