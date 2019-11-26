Nine area players have been named all-state by the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association.
NCISAA Class 4-A champion Wesleyan and NCHSAA Class 4-A West finalist Northwest Guilford led the way with two players each.
For Wesleyan, the Private Schools all-state selections were senior midfielder Nathan Cox and senior defender Grayson Gardner. They were joined on the squad by Westchester's George Culp, a junior midfielder.
Northwest Guilford senior defender David Cake and senior midfielder Max Huber were named to the NCHSAA Class 4-A squad. They were joined by Ragsdale's Ian McGill, a senior goalkeeper.
The NCHSAA Class 3-A team included Northern Guilford senior goalkeeper Tyler Yates, Southwest Guilford senior defender Luke Swift and Western Guilford junior midfielder Matthew Diering.
Wesleyan's Scott Reitnour (Private 4-A) and Westchester's Adam Schwartz (Private 2-A) were named state coaches of the year in their respective classifications, and Wesleyan's Harry Sherwood was named assistant coach of the year for private schools.
The coaches association also has announced it's all-region teams:
Region 2 Private: Hamer Brigman, junior, defender, Westchester; Franklin Cox, sophomore, forward, High Point Christian; Nathan Cox, senior, midfielder, Wesleyan; George Culp, junior, midfielder, Westchester; Grayson Gardner, senior, defender, Wesleyan; Sherif Gobran, senior, goalkeeper, Wesleyan; Cole Hepner, senior, defender, High Point Christian; Carter Huffman, senior, midfielder, Wesleyan; Konner Robbins, junior, forward, Wesleyan.
Class 4-A Region 7: Jose Almanza, senior, defender, High Point Central; David Cake, senior, defender, Northwest Guilford; Dmitri Coles, sophomore, forward, Glenn; George Cross, senior, midfielder, Grimsley; Zack Davis, senior, defender, Grimsley; Alex Echiverry, senior, defender, East Forsyth; Will Fitzgerald, senior, goalkeeper, Page; Jonah Grix, senior, goalkeeper, East Forsyth; Rohan Gupta, junior, defender, Ragsdale; Nahun Hernandez-Segura, senior, forward, Glenn; Max Huber, senior, midfielder, Northwest Guilford; Charlie Jones, senior, forward, Page; Ian McGill, senior, goalkeeper, Ragsdale; Lee Overman, senior, forward, East Forsyth; Ramiro Pazcual-Hernandez, senior, midfielder, Glenn; Mason Quinlan, senior, forward, Northwest Guilford; Ben Rightsell, senior, defender, Page; Sebastian Salas, senior, midfielder, East Forsyth; Harrison Skidmore, senior, midfielder, Grimsley; Sully Smith, junior, defender, High Point Central; Jamel Tyler, sophomore, midfielder, Grimsley; Jeremy Van Duin, senior, defender, Northwest Guilford; Austin Wickstrom, senior, defender, East Forsyth.
Class 3-A Region 7: Josh Auger, senior, midfielder, Northern Guilford; J.T. Buckley, junior, forward, Northern Guilford; Darren Hyre, senior, midfielder, Rockingham County; J.D. Livaudais, senior, defender, Northern Guilford; Tyler Yates, senior, goalkeeper, Northern Guilford.
Class 3-A Region 8: Mattia Cecchini, junior, forward, Southwest Guilford; Jason Cronin, senior, midfielder, Southwest Guilford; Lane Decker, junior, defender, Western Guilford; Matthew Diering, junior, midfielder/forward, Western Guilford; J.C. Shimirimana, senior, forward, Southwest Guilford; Luke Swift, junior, defender, Southwest Guilford.
