Northwest Guilford soccer player Max Huber

Northwest Guilford soccer player Max Huber (10): "I've wanted to play soccer in college all of my life. It will be an option for me, I just have to find the right school for me."

 H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record

Max Huber and the Northwest Guilford Vikings soccer team have risen to the No. 1 spot in the state, according to MaxPreps' rankings. As the squad readies for the playoffs, the senior took some time out to speak with the News & Record:

Family: ​Parents, Alison and Mark Huber; sister, Megan (20).

High school goals: "Academically, I came into high school wanting to maintains A's and B's, and for the most part I've kept that goal intact. Athletically, I've definitely reached my goals. We set multiple records at the school my sophomore year, and this year we have a chance to break even more records."

Life goals: "I've wanted to play soccer in college all of my life. It will be an option for me, I just have to find the right school for me. I'd like to go into business, so I need to go to school to study that. I'd like to open up my own business."

Role model: "My dad. Growing up he always told me that I was basically him. We did the same exact sports and played them the same way."

​FAVES

College team: University of Cincinnati

Professional team: Chelsea FC

Professional athlete: Lionel Messi

Sport (other than soccer): Football

Post-match meal: Pasta

Binge watch: "Ridiculousness​"

Music streaming service: Spotify

Phone app: Snapchat

