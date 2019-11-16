Twin soccer players at Northern Guilford

Fraternal twins Jesse (left) and Josh Auger were soccer captains for Northern Guilford.

Josh and Jesse Auger captained the Northern Guilford soccer team this season. The twins led the Nighthawks through a 20-4-1 campaign that ended in the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs. They took some time to reflect on their experience.

Family: Parents, Danette and Brian Auger; siblings, Kayla, Noah and Nick.

High school goals

Josh: "Academically, I wanted to stay on the A/B honor roll list and to keep my GPA up. Athletically, when I came in I wanted to make the varsity, play with the older players and continue to get better."

Jesse: "Academically, I wanted to at least maintain a 3.0 GPA, and I did. Sports-wise, I wanted to win the conference every year and not lose a conference game, which we also accomplished. I wanted to win a state championship ring, but unfortunatley, we did not accomplish that."

Life goals

Josh: "I haven't thought that far through yet. Right now, I'm focused on soccer for the next level and where I'm going to be at for the next four years."

Jesse: "I want to maintain my leadership qualities and be supportive for everyone around me."

Role model(s)

Josh: LeBron James.

Jesse: "My parents."

FAVES

Professional team

Josh: Manchester United.

Jesse: Liverpool.

Professional athlete

Josh: Paul Pogba.

Jesse: LeBron James.

Sport (other than soccer)

Both: Basketball.

Post-match meal

Josh: Steak and mashed potatoes.

Jesse: Chocolate caramel Gatorade bar.

Binge watch

Josh: "SpongeBob SquarePants."

Jesse: "Rick and Morty."

Music streaming service

Both: Apple Music.

Phone app

Both: Twitter.

