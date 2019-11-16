Josh and Jesse Auger captained the Northern Guilford soccer team this season. The twins led the Nighthawks through a 20-4-1 campaign that ended in the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs. They took some time to reflect on their experience.
Family: Parents, Danette and Brian Auger; siblings, Kayla, Noah and Nick.
High school goals
Josh: "Academically, I wanted to stay on the A/B honor roll list and to keep my GPA up. Athletically, when I came in I wanted to make the varsity, play with the older players and continue to get better."
Jesse: "Academically, I wanted to at least maintain a 3.0 GPA, and I did. Sports-wise, I wanted to win the conference every year and not lose a conference game, which we also accomplished. I wanted to win a state championship ring, but unfortunatley, we did not accomplish that."
Life goals
Josh: "I haven't thought that far through yet. Right now, I'm focused on soccer for the next level and where I'm going to be at for the next four years."
Jesse: "I want to maintain my leadership qualities and be supportive for everyone around me."
Role model(s)
Josh: LeBron James.
Jesse: "My parents."
FAVES
Professional team
Josh: Manchester United.
Jesse: Liverpool.
Professional athlete
Josh: Paul Pogba.
Jesse: LeBron James.
Sport (other than soccer)
Both: Basketball.
Post-match meal
Josh: Steak and mashed potatoes.
Jesse: Chocolate caramel Gatorade bar.
Binge watch
Josh: "SpongeBob SquarePants."
Jesse: "Rick and Morty."
Music streaming service
Both: Apple Music.
Phone app
Both: Twitter.
