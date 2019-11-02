Carter Huffman was a leader on and off the field for Wesleyan soccer team. The senior started in central midfield for the NCISAA Class 4-A championship team, while also leading the squad's book discussions this season.
Family: Parents, Lisa and Jeff Huffman; sibling, Sam (18).
High school goals: "Academically, I wanted to take the most challenging courses I could and succeed in those courses to prepare me for college. Athletically, I wanted to be able to play on the varsity soccer team all four years and help the team out as best as I could, build relationships with the guys on the team and excel at the sport."
Life goals: "I would like to better my faith and help keep that strong as I go into college and to continue to focus on academics and succeed at that as well."
Role model: "My dad. He's always provided for our family in challenging times as well. He's always been positive and uplifting during my soccer career. There has been adversity I've had to handle, and he's been there through it all. He's the person I've modeled myself after as a man."
How it felt to be a part of a third state championship team: "It was great, especially with it being my senior year. This was by far the hardest schedule that I've been a part of, so going through adversity, handling those different challenges, our team really pulled through. It is definitely the most special championship to me."
FAVES
College team: South Carolina
Professional team: Manchester United
Professional athlete: Frenkie de Jong
Sport (other than soccer): Football
Post-match meal: Chicken pie
Binge watch: "All American"
Music streaming service: Spotify
Phone app: Fotmob
