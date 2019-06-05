Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
F TATUM NEFF, senior, Page
• Combined speed and skill to finish the season with 18 goals and six assists for a Pirates team that went 13-4-2 and reached the fourth round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs.
• N.C. Soccer Coaches Association regional player of the year.
• Two-time NCSCA all-state and three-time all-region.
• Two-time Metro 4-A Conference player of the year.
• Four-time All-Metro 4-A and three-time leading scorer in the conference.
• HSXtra.com All-Area in 2017 and 2018.
• Will play in the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star game.
• Plays for North Carolina Fusion U-23 team in the Women’s Premier Soccer League.
• Will attend North Carolina, but is undecided on whether she will walk on to the women’s soccer team.
Coach Tim Nash: “Tatum is blessed with tremendous speed and acceleration, but she worked very hard over the years to be more than just a fast player. Every team we played had a plan to stop her, and she rose to the challenges and had a great season. She honestly could not care less about individual accolades. Page soccer means a lot to her, and she just wants her team to be successful.”
ALL-AREA TEAM
F LAURA HARRIS, senior, Grimsley: One of the top attacking players in the Metro 4-A Conference the last three years, Harris also played midfield. … Two-time N.C. Soccer Coaches Association all-region and four-time all-conference. … Will play in the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star game. … Will continue her soccer career at Methodist.
F HAYLEY MAGNUSSEN, junior, Northern Guilford: A powerful forward who scored 40 goals despite being the focus of every opponent’s defense. … Also had six assists and helped lead the Nighthawks to a 20-2-1 record and a berth in the NCHSAA Class 3-A West Regional final. … N.C. Soccer Coaches Association all-state and two-time All-Mid-State 3-A Conference. … Also HSXtra.com All-Area in 2018.
MF TAYTE BEENINGA, senior, Rockingham County: Dynamic central midfielder who led the Cougars with 20 goals and 11 assists. … Two-time N.C. Soccer Coaches Association all-region and two-time All-Mid-State 3-A Conference.
MF CAMMIE COOKE, senior, Bishop McGuinness: Leader from central midfield for a Villains team that went 14-5-2 and reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 1-A playoffs. … First four-year N.C. Soccer Coaches Association all-state girls soccer player at Bishop McGuinness. … Also four-time all-region and all-conference and played basketball for the Villains. … Had 14 goals and seven assists as a senior, but stepped up her game in the playoffs with four goals and four assists in three matches. … Holds school’s single-season assists record, with 25 as a sophomore. … Will attend Auburn, but will not play soccer.
MF LOGAN FARRELLY, senior, Northwest Guilford: The midfield linchpin for a Vikings team that went 10-7-2 and reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … Had seven goals and an assist for a defensive-minded team that only gave up 15 goals all season. … N.C. Soccer Coaches Association all-region. … All-Metro 4-A Conference. … Plays for the North Carolina Fusion U-23 team in the Women’s Premier Soccer League and will play in the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star game. … Will continue her soccer career at Queens.
MF JACINTA FERNANDES-BROUGH, senior, Greensboro Day: Had 16 goals and nine assists for a Bengals team that went 21-3 and reached the NCISAA Class 4-A quarterfinals. … Scored the winning goals against High Point Christian and Forsyth Country Day to lead Greensboro Day to the PTAC championship. … NCISAA Class 4-A all-state, N.C. Soccer Coaches Association all-region and all-conference. … Will play soccer at Swarthmore.
MF LOGAN PARRY, junior, Southwest Guilford: Dynamic midfielder had 27 goals and seven assists for a Cowgirls team that went 17-5-0 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs. … N.C. Soccer Coaches Association all-state. … Three-time NCSCA all-region and all-conference. … . Also was HSXtra.com All-Area in 2018.
D JANICE FERMON, senior, American Hebrew: Rock-solid central defender who earned all-conference and N.C. Soccer Coaches Association all-region honors. … Played every game despite battling injuries. … Will return to her native Mexico to play in the Maccabi Games this summer.
D CAROLINE HUNT, sophomore, Page: Young defender who teamed with junior Sarah Worth Rogers to anchor the back line for a Pirates team that went 13-4-2 and reached the fourth round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … All-Metro 4-A Conference and N.C. Soccer Coaches Association all-region and all-state.
D LOGAN JENKINS, senior, Northern Guilford: Steady leader for a Nighthawks team that gave up only 12 goals and went 20-1-2 and reached the NCHSAA Class 3-A West Regional final. … N.C. Soccer Coaches Association all-region. … Mid-State 3-A Conference’s defensive player of the year. … Academic all-conference.
D REAGAN PALOMBO, junior, Northwest Guilford: Top defender for a defensive-minded Vikings team that went 10-7-2 and reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … Added two goals. … Metro 4-A Conference’s defensive player of the year. … N.C. Soccer Coaches Association all-region. … Daughter of Guilford College men’s basketball coach Tom Palombo.
D BRIANNA WEBB, senior, Southwest Guilford: Defensive leader for a Cowgirls team that went 17-5-0 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs. … Added two goals and four assists. … Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference’s defender of the year. … Two-time N.C. Soccer Coaches Association all-region and two-time all-conference.
GK MADISON HOWARD, junior, Greensboro Day: Played every minute in goal this season for the Bengals, who went 21-3-0 and reached the NCISAA Class 4-A quarterfinals. … Compiled a 0.833 goals-against average and had 12 shutouts. … PTAC’s player of the year. … NCISAA Class 4-A all-state and N.C. Soccer Coaches Association all-region. … Plays for the North Carolina Fusion U-23 team in the Women’s Premier Soccer League. … Committed to Wake Forest.
GK CLAIRE MARION, senior, Northern Guilford: Vocal leader at the back for a Nighthawks team that gave up just 12 goals, went 20-2-1 and reached the NCHSAA Class 3-A West Regional final. … Made 130 saves and had 18 shutouts. … Second-team N.C. Soccer Coaches Association all-region. … All-Mid-State 3-A and academic all-conference.
HONORABLE MENTION
Bishop McGuinness: Caroline Coyte, defender, senior; Katie Herzberger, forward, senior; Avery Krivis, goalkeeper, sophomore; Lexi Marty, defender, junior; Emily Silva, midfielder, sophomore.
Greensboro Day: Enna Bosse, forward, junior; Noel Harris, forward, junior.
Grimsley: Kylie Joyce, goalkeeper, senior; Gracie Mayer, defense, senior.
High Point Central: Lauren Dulin, midfielder/goalkeeper, senior; Maija Sharpe, defender, senior.
High Point Christian: Lauren Austin, midfielder, sophomore; Riley Barrett, forward, junior; Skylar Talbert, midfielder, junior; Anna Wetherington, defender, freshman; Rachel Yurko, defender, junior.
Northern Guilford: Christina Layton, forward/midfielder, sophomore; Ellie Grove, forward, sophomore; Taylor Malloy, midfielder/forward, sophomore; Lauren Reynolds, midfielder, senior; Maddy Schulenklopper, defender, senior.
Northwest Guilford: Payton Creed, forward, senior; Keely Woyahn, midfielder, junior.
Page: Cailynn Friddle, forward, junior; Salem Handy, midfielder, senior; Alaina Stehlin, goalkeeper, junior; Sarah Worth Rogers, defender, junior.
Ragsdale: Aleesia Ambrosio, defender, freshman; Rachel Neale, forward, senior.
Southeast Guilford: Ayla Burch, forward, freshman; Megan Erhardt, midfielder, senior; Ashlynn Greeson, goalkeeper, junior; Kristin Hogan, defender, senior; Raven Preston, forward, freshman.
Southwest Guilford: Kendall France, midfielder, sophomore; Emma Harriman, goalkeeper, junior; Brianna Rivadeneira, forward/midfielder, junior; Bella Tkatch, forward, freshman.
Western Guilford: Sadie Blake, defender, sophomore; Ella Brisotti, forward, senior; Ronnie Garrou, forward, senior; Nora Klink, forward, freshman; Devyn Reilly, midfielder, senior; Myranda Staton, defender, senior.