NCHSAA
GIRLS TENNIS
Full pairings and results at NCHSAA.org.
First round
Oct. 16
CLASS 4-A
Lake Norman 5, Northwest Guilford 1
Page 6, Reynolds 0
CLASS 3-A
Concord 6, Southwest Guilford 0
Fayetteville Terry Sanford 6, Northern Guilford 3
East Chapel Hill 8, Rockingham County 0
CLASS 2-A
Wheatmore 6, McMichael 0
Second round
Tuesday's matches
CLASS 4-A
Cornelius Hough (10-1) at Page (11-1)
CLASS 1-A
East Wilkes (17-1) at Bishop McGuinness (13-1)
NCISAA
Full pairings at NCISAA.org.
BOYS SOCCER
CLASS 4-A
Second round
Oct. 18
No. 4 Wesleyan 1, No. 5 Raleigh Ravenscroft 0
Semifinal
Tuesday's match
No. 4 Wesleyan (12-7) at No. 1 Charlotte Latin (16-2)
CLASS 3-A
Second round
Oct. 17
Asheville School 2, No. 8 High Point Christian 0
CLASS 2-A
Third round
Oct. 19
No. 1 Westchester 5, Hickory University Christian 3
Semifinal
Tuesday's match
No. 5 Hickory Christian (15-4) at No. 1 Westchester (12-4), 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
CLASS 4-A
First round
Oct. 15
No. 7 Greensboro Day 5, Raleigh St. Mary's 1
Second round
Oct. 18
No. 2 Charlotte Latin 5, No. 7 Greensboro Day 0
CLASS 3-A
First round
Oct. 15
No. 7 High Point Christian 5, Cary Christian 3
Second round
Oct. 18
No. 2 Asheville Carolina Day 5, No. 7 High Point Christian 1
VOLLEYBALL
CLASS 4-A
First round
Oct. 15
No. 5 Wesleyan 3, Raleigh Ravenscroft 0
Second round
Oct. 18
No. 4 Charlotte Country Day 3, No. 5 Wesleyan 2
CLASS 3-A
Second round
Oct. 17
No. 7 High Point Christian 3, Matthews Carmel Christian 1
Third round
Oct. 19
No. 2 Raleigh Grace Christian 3, No. 7 High Point Christian 0
No. 5 Cary Christian 3, No. 4 Caldwell 1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.