NCHSAA

GIRLS TENNIS

Full pairings and results at NCHSAA.org.

First round

Oct. 16

CLASS 4-A

Lake Norman 5, Northwest Guilford 1

Page 6, Reynolds 0

CLASS 3-A

Concord 6, Southwest Guilford 0

Fayetteville Terry Sanford 6, Northern Guilford 3

East Chapel Hill 8, Rockingham County 0

CLASS 2-A

Wheatmore 6, McMichael 0

Second round

Tuesday's matches

CLASS 4-A

Cornelius Hough (10-1) at Page (11-1)

CLASS 1-A

East Wilkes (17-1) at Bishop McGuinness (13-1)

NCISAA

Full pairings at NCISAA.org.

BOYS SOCCER

CLASS 4-A

Second round

Oct. 18

No. 4 Wesleyan 1, No. 5 Raleigh Ravenscroft 0

Semifinal

Tuesday's match

No. 4 Wesleyan (12-7) at No. 1 Charlotte Latin (16-2)

CLASS 3-A

Second round

Oct. 17

Asheville School 2, No. 8 High Point Christian 0

CLASS 2-A

Third round

Oct. 19

No. 1 Westchester 5, Hickory University Christian 3

Semifinal

Tuesday's match

No. 5 Hickory Christian (15-4) at No. 1 Westchester (12-4), 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

CLASS 4-A

First round

Oct. 15

No. 7 Greensboro Day 5, Raleigh St. Mary's 1

Second round

Oct. 18

No. 2 Charlotte Latin 5, No. 7 Greensboro Day 0 

CLASS 3-A

First round

Oct. 15

No. 7 High Point Christian 5, Cary Christian 3

Second round

Oct. 18

No. 2 Asheville Carolina Day 5, No. 7 High Point Christian 1

VOLLEYBALL

CLASS 4-A

First round

Oct. 15

No. 5 Wesleyan 3, Raleigh Ravenscroft 0

Second round

Oct. 18

No. 4 Charlotte Country Day 3, No. 5 Wesleyan 2

CLASS 3-A

Second round

Oct. 17

No. 7 High Point Christian 3, Matthews Carmel Christian 1

Third round

Oct. 19

No. 2 Raleigh Grace Christian 3, No. 7 High Point Christian 0

No. 5 Cary Christian 3, No. 4 Caldwell 1

