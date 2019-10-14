HSExtra-sports.jpg

NCHSAA

GIRLS TENNIS

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

First round

Wednesday's matches

CLASS 4-A

Northwest Guilford (9-4) at Lake Norman (10-2)

Reynolds (12-5) at Page (10-1)

CLASS 3-A

Concord (8-5) at Southwest Guilford (11-3)

Northern Guilford (6-4) at Fayetteville Terry Sanford (11-1)

Rockingham County (11-2) at East Chapel Hill (13-2)

CLASS 2-A

McMichael (3-5) at Wheatmore (15-2-1)

CLASS 1-A

Oct. 22

Second round

East Surry-East Wilkes winner at Bishop McGuinness (13-1)

NCISAA

Full pairings at NCISAA.org.

BOYS SOCCER

CLASS 4-A

Second round

Friday's game

North Raleigh Christian-Raleigh Ravenscroft winner at No. 4 Wesleyan (11-7)

CLASS 3-A

First round

Tuesday's game

Caldwell (2-14) at Asheville School (7-5)

Second round

Thursday's game

Caldwell-Asheville School winner at No. 8 High Point Christian (10-5)

CLASS 2-A

Third round

Saturday's game

TBD at No. 1 Westchester (11-4-0)

GIRLS TENNIS

CLASS 4-A

First round

Tuesday's match

Raleigh St. Mary's (4-6) at No. 7 Greensboro Day (14-3)

CLASS 3-A

First round

Tuesday's match

Cary Christian (4-9) at No. 7 High Point Christian (8-3)

VOLLEYBALL

CLASS 4-A

First round

Tuesday's match

Raleigh Ravenscroft (2-20) at No. 5 Wesleyan (15-4)

CLASS 3-A

Second round

Thursday's match

Huntersville SouthLake Christian-Matthews Carmel Christian winner at No. 7 High Point Christian (16-9)

Third round

Saturday's match

TBD at No. 4 Caldwell (23-4)

