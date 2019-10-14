NCHSAA
GIRLS TENNIS
Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.
First round
Wednesday's matches
CLASS 4-A
Northwest Guilford (9-4) at Lake Norman (10-2)
Reynolds (12-5) at Page (10-1)
CLASS 3-A
Concord (8-5) at Southwest Guilford (11-3)
Northern Guilford (6-4) at Fayetteville Terry Sanford (11-1)
Rockingham County (11-2) at East Chapel Hill (13-2)
CLASS 2-A
McMichael (3-5) at Wheatmore (15-2-1)
CLASS 1-A
Oct. 22
Second round
East Surry-East Wilkes winner at Bishop McGuinness (13-1)
NCISAA
Full pairings at NCISAA.org.
BOYS SOCCER
CLASS 4-A
Second round
Friday's game
North Raleigh Christian-Raleigh Ravenscroft winner at No. 4 Wesleyan (11-7)
CLASS 3-A
First round
Tuesday's game
Caldwell (2-14) at Asheville School (7-5)
Second round
Thursday's game
Caldwell-Asheville School winner at No. 8 High Point Christian (10-5)
CLASS 2-A
Third round
Saturday's game
TBD at No. 1 Westchester (11-4-0)
GIRLS TENNIS
CLASS 4-A
First round
Tuesday's match
Raleigh St. Mary's (4-6) at No. 7 Greensboro Day (14-3)
CLASS 3-A
First round
Tuesday's match
Cary Christian (4-9) at No. 7 High Point Christian (8-3)
VOLLEYBALL
CLASS 4-A
First round
Tuesday's match
Raleigh Ravenscroft (2-20) at No. 5 Wesleyan (15-4)
CLASS 3-A
Second round
Thursday's match
Huntersville SouthLake Christian-Matthews Carmel Christian winner at No. 7 High Point Christian (16-9)
Third round
Saturday's match
TBD at No. 4 Caldwell (23-4)
