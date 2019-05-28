East-West All-Star logo

GREENSBORO — Four area girls soccer players have been chosen to represent the West in this year's N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star game July 16.

Grimsley midfielder Laura Harris and goalkeeper Kylie Joyce will be joined on the West squad by Northwest Guilford midfielder Logan Farrelly and Page forward Tatum Neff.

The girls soccer match will be played at 6:30 p.m. July 16 at Macpherson Stadium in Bryan Park. The boys East-West Game will follow at approximately 8:30 p.m. 

