EAST 3, WEST 2
Where: Macpherson Stadium (Bryan Park)
Why the East won: Two first-half goals by Most Valuable Player Alex Kerr (Chapel Hill), both on big-time shots from outside the box, put the East in front to stay. A second-half goal by Gracie Stoltz (Cary Green Hope) in the 54th minute proved to be the game-winner when Northwest Guilford alumna Logan Farrelly scored for the West in the 71st minute.
Why the West lost: The West defense didn’t close down Kerr quickly enough on her two shots that ended up in the net, and Page alumna Tatum Neff was unlucky to only score once. Neff, who was dangerous with the ball at her feet all night, was sent in alone on goal by a killer pass from Grimsley grad Laura Harris for her goal. Another one-on-one opportunity for Neff went off the far post, rolled along the goal line, then was cleared. A third break by Neff was thwarted with a strong save by East goalie Kasey Wilkins (Clayton).
Key play: Stoltz chested down a cross from Hayley Boyles (Heritage) at the far post and West goalkeeper Kylie Joyce couldn’t keep the ball out in the 54th minute for the East’s third goal.
Brightest star: Kerr was looking to shoot every time she had the ball on her feet within 25 yards of the goal, and she converted her opportunities.
Local flavor: Neff and Farrelly scored the West goals, Harris had an assist and Joyce finished with six saves, some of them spectacular.
What they’re saying:
“I thought my second shot was kind of unlucky. It hit the post and looked like it was going in, but kicked back out.” — Tatum Neff, West forward from Page
“I don't normally play defense, but she's been on my club team for five or six years now so we connect. I always know where she is and she knows where I am. I just picked my head up and saw her. It was nice to be able to give her an assist. ... She's a dangerous player.” — Laura Harris, West defender from Grimsley, on her pass to set up Neff's goal
“I saw the ball coming in and our center striker was right in front of me. I just told her to leave it and tapped it in the corner. I was glad it went in. I was really thinking (we would get a third goal). The last few minutes we were pouring it on and outplaying them.” — Logan Farrelly, West midfielder from Northwest Guilford, on her goal
“We played really well, especially up top. There were a lot of chances with Tatum and Logan ... It's no fun going out with a loss, but it was a really fun opportunity.” — Kylie Joyce, West goalkeeper from Grimsley
SUMMARY
West 1 1 — 2
East 2 1 — 3
Goals: West — Tatum Neff (21), Logan Farrelly (71). East — Alex Kerr (15, 39), Gracie Stoltz (54). Assists: West — Laura Harris, Jess LaFrancis. East — Mikayla Brenman, Hayley Boyles. Saves: West — 7 (Kylie Joyce). East — 5 (Kasey Wilkins). Corners — West 7, East 4. Fouls — West 5, East 8. Offsides — East 1.