Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES BETWEEN 32 AND 38 DEGREES, COLDEST OVER THE NORTHEAST PIEDMONT AND NORTHERN COASTAL PLAIN, WILL RESULT IN FROST THIS MORNING. * WHERE...ALL OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...THROUGH 8 AM EDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD COVER ABOVE-GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&