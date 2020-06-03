COVID sidelined seniors logo (copy)
Mackenzie Allison

Ragsdale's Mackenzie Allison plans to continue her softball career at Belmont Abbey.

The News & Record is shining the spotlight on high school senior athletes whose seasons were cut short because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

MACKENZIE ALLISON, Ragsdale, softball

Allison, a 17-year-old shortstop and pitcher who was the HSXtra.com Player of the Year in 2018 and first-team All-Area in 2019, didn't get the chance to add to those honors when her final season of high school softball ended prematurely. She isn't done with the sport, though, as she will play at Belmont Abbey. Here are her thoughts:

