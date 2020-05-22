Katie Wilkins

Cornerstone Charter Academy senior Katie Wilkins: "I’m definitely going to enjoy more of the little moments I have with my friends because I miss just even going out to get lunch with them."

The News & Record is shining the spotlight on high school senior athletes whose seasons were cut short because of the COVID-19 outbreak. For the full videos of their interviews, go to HSXtra.com.

KATIE WILKINS, Cornerstone Charter, soccer

Wilkins, a 17-year-old attacking midfielder, was having an outstanding senior season with seven goals and two assists for an unbeaten Cornerstone Charter squad. She plans to play club soccer at UNC-Wilmington.

