Western Guilford senior Joseph Gonzales says his mom, Denise, has been keeping him "up and positive."

JOSEPH GONZALES, Southwest Guilford, track and field

Joseph Gonzales, 17, was competing in the 200, the 400 and other events for the Cowboys when the COVID-19 outbreak ended his season. He shared some of his thoughts in a Zoom conference.

