James Morgan

Dudley senior James Morgan hopes to continue his track and field career in college.

JAMES MORGAN, Dudley, track and field

James Morgan, 18, was off and running with his final season as a sprinter for the Panthers and had added the long jump to his repertoire. He’s not sure where he will be attending college in the fall, but wherever it is he hopes to resume his track and field career. He shared some of his thoughts in a Zoom conference.

COVID sidelined seniors logo

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments