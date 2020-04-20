JAMES MORGAN, Dudley, track and field
James Morgan, 18, was off and running with his final season as a sprinter for the Panthers and had added the long jump to his repertoire. He’s not sure where he will be attending college in the fall, but wherever it is he hopes to resume his track and field career. He shared some of his thoughts in a Zoom conference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.