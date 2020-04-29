Ethan Ryan.PNG

Northern Guilford senior Ethan Ryan will play football at UNC-Pembroke.

ETHAN RYAN, Northern Guilford, lacrosse

Ethan Ryan completed his senior football season with the Nighthawks and will continue his career at UNC-Pembroke, but his lacrosse season was not completed. He shared some of his thoughts in a Zoom conference. 

COVID sidelined seniors logo

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

