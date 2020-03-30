HIGH POINT — As a graduate of nearby Trinity High School graduate, Jacob Sheffield has seen High Point Central win a lot of football games. As a Page assistant coach last season, the Bison’s new head coach also saw the program go 8-25 the last three seasons.
“I played against High Point Central as a player,” said Sheffield, 33. “I know what High Point Central in their heyday looks like. I’ve coached against them the past three years now. One of my goals is we want to put it back to the place it was.”
Sheffield was hired to rebuild a program that went 0-11 in 2019 under coach Wayne Jones, who retired after 13 seasons with a 75-81 record. The Bison last won a playoff game in 2014, but they made nine postseason appearances under Jones.
Despite the recent struggles, Sheffield said High Point Central was on the “short list” of jobs that would interest him. “When it popped open, I didn’t hesitate,” he said by phone today.
Athletics director Mike Cook and Principal Shelley Nixon-Green “wanted somebody with a vision, somebody who would come in and build on what they had there,” said Sheffield, who served as head wrestling coach and head junior varsity football coach at Page for two years and was the Pirates’ offensive line coach and special teams coordinator in 2019.
“The future is bright,” Cook said in a YouTube video announcing Sheffield’s hiring. “Coach Sheffield has a plan. We feel strongly that this is the right person to lead us into the future.”
The Bison’s new head coach wants his players to have the kind of experience he had playing for former Page head coach Kevin Gillespie at Trinity.
“I learned a lot from him as a player,” Sheffield said of Gillespie, who is now head coach at Thomasville. “He was a big part of growing my love for football. Having played for him was one of the best times I can remember.”
He hasn’t been able to communicate that message to High Point Central’s players because schools are closed to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus — which has also pushed back his scheduled start date of May 1 — but Sheffield is working on ways to connect with them via video conferencing and social media.
“I want to meet my players,” he said. “I want to get to know them. I want to learn their stories. We’re just going to have to do it in a different way.”
What will he tell them a Jacob Sheffield-coached High Point Central team should look like?
“Offensively, we’re going to make it fit the kids, but what I want you to see out of my players is structure, knowing where to line up, doing the small things,” he said. “I’m a big believer in you do the small things right, the bigger things take care of themselves.
“Defensively, I want to make sure we’re flying around and getting hats to the football. When I broke down film of High Point Central, no matter what they were up against they were still coming up and hitting people. We need to take that and fit it into a structured environment where they understand responsibilities and do it within the framework of the game. … I want people to sit back and watch and say, ‘That’s what football is supposed to look like.’ ”
