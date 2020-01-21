hsxtra logo (copy)

Tuesday’s Results

Girls basketball

Page 39, High Point Central 19

Page 9 3 6 21 - 39

HIgh Point Central 5 5 3 6 - 19

Page (3-14): Reagan Maynard 23, Lineberry 6, Hamoud 4, Agamata 2, Marielle 2, Martin 2.

HP Central (0-15): Anna Krasnik 10, Smith 4, Coenrare 3, Mitchell 2.

Bishop McGuinness 60, South Stokes 19

South Stokes 6 7 0 6 - 19

McGuinness 25 12 18 5 - 60

South Stokes (8-8): Houston 6, Shore 5, Landreth 4, Casper 2, Lash 2.

Bishop McGuinness (13-2): Michelle Petrangeli 13, Moya 9, C. Chappell 8, Davis 8, Deal 7, Williams 5, T. Chappell 4, Kreuter 4, Role 2.

Boys basketball

Northeast Guilford 64, Person County 56

NE Guilford 15 12 21 16 - 64

Person 21 13 6 16 - 56

Northeast: Jeremiah Malone 30, Jaydon Hall 11, Herbin 5, Lewis 4, Nicholson 4, Donnell 2, Swain 2, Holley 2, Medley 2, Rivers 2.

Person: Take Bailey 20, Dre Newman 12, Bumplus 8, Outlaw 8, Clayton 6, Black 2. 

Page 63, High Point Central 36

Page 16 18 14 15 - 63

HP Central 3 7 12 14 - 36

Page: Josh Scovens 11, Ellis 8, Conner 7, Klugg 7, Edward 6, Sherrill 5, Maxwell 3, Farrow 3, Sellers 3, Campbell 2.

HP Central: McDuffie 9, Green 8, Martin 8, Ramazani 5, Hill 4, White-Dorsett 4, Robinson 3, Qureshi 2, Lackey 2, Horton 1.

Bishop McGuinness 70, South Stokes 47

Bishop 18 21 22 9 - 70

South Stokes 8 11 20 8 - 47

Bishop McGuinness (12-5): Dawson McAlhany 27, Nathan Fuller 19, Noah Allred 10, Pluciniczac 8, Williams 2, Spencer 2, Markun.

South Stokes (8-8): Shemar Dalton 13, Landon Parsons 10, Tilley 7, Stanley 6, Bannon 4, Montgomery 3, Mitchell 2, Justice 2.

Western Alamance 53, Northern Guilford 46

N. Guilford 9 13 8 16 - 46

W. Alamance 8 8 17 20 - 53

N. Guilford: N. Hodge 15, N. Whitley 11, Helms 8, Lomax 6, Pleasant 4, Sims 2.

W. Alamance: G. Taylor 18, S. Peterson 12, J. Dobson 10, Adams 9, Clay 2, Ward 2.

