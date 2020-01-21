Tuesday’s Results
Girls basketball
Page 39, High Point Central 19
Page 9 3 6 21 - 39
HIgh Point Central 5 5 3 6 - 19
Page (3-14): Reagan Maynard 23, Lineberry 6, Hamoud 4, Agamata 2, Marielle 2, Martin 2.
HP Central (0-15): Anna Krasnik 10, Smith 4, Coenrare 3, Mitchell 2.
Bishop McGuinness 60, South Stokes 19
South Stokes 6 7 0 6 - 19
McGuinness 25 12 18 5 - 60
South Stokes (8-8): Houston 6, Shore 5, Landreth 4, Casper 2, Lash 2.
Bishop McGuinness (13-2): Michelle Petrangeli 13, Moya 9, C. Chappell 8, Davis 8, Deal 7, Williams 5, T. Chappell 4, Kreuter 4, Role 2.
Boys basketball
Northeast Guilford 64, Person County 56
NE Guilford 15 12 21 16 - 64
Person 21 13 6 16 - 56
Northeast: Jeremiah Malone 30, Jaydon Hall 11, Herbin 5, Lewis 4, Nicholson 4, Donnell 2, Swain 2, Holley 2, Medley 2, Rivers 2.
Person: Take Bailey 20, Dre Newman 12, Bumplus 8, Outlaw 8, Clayton 6, Black 2.
Page 63, High Point Central 36
Page 16 18 14 15 - 63
HP Central 3 7 12 14 - 36
Page: Josh Scovens 11, Ellis 8, Conner 7, Klugg 7, Edward 6, Sherrill 5, Maxwell 3, Farrow 3, Sellers 3, Campbell 2.
HP Central: McDuffie 9, Green 8, Martin 8, Ramazani 5, Hill 4, White-Dorsett 4, Robinson 3, Qureshi 2, Lackey 2, Horton 1.
Bishop McGuinness 70, South Stokes 47
Bishop 18 21 22 9 - 70
South Stokes 8 11 20 8 - 47
Bishop McGuinness (12-5): Dawson McAlhany 27, Nathan Fuller 19, Noah Allred 10, Pluciniczac 8, Williams 2, Spencer 2, Markun.
South Stokes (8-8): Shemar Dalton 13, Landon Parsons 10, Tilley 7, Stanley 6, Bannon 4, Montgomery 3, Mitchell 2, Justice 2.
Western Alamance 53, Northern Guilford 46
N. Guilford 9 13 8 16 - 46
W. Alamance 8 8 17 20 - 53
N. Guilford: N. Hodge 15, N. Whitley 11, Helms 8, Lomax 6, Pleasant 4, Sims 2.
W. Alamance: G. Taylor 18, S. Peterson 12, J. Dobson 10, Adams 9, Clay 2, Ward 2.
