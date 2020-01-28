Tuesday’s Results
Boys Basketball
Greensboro Day 88, High Point Christian 56
Greensboro Day 17 20 18 33 - 88
High Point Christian 16 9 14 17 - 56
Greensboro Day: Jaydon Young 20, Bryce Harris 19, Brock Williams 14, Cason Pierce 11, Bailey 8, Leake 5, Hayes 4, Trevey 3, Katitas 2.
High Point: Landon Sutton 19, KJ Garrett 17, Jonathan Medlin 6, Carrick 6, Underhill 4, Johnson 4.
Northwest Guilford 66, Grimsley 52
Grimsley 16 12 12 12 - 52
Northwest Guilford 16 11 17 22 - 66
Grimsley (12-6, 3-1): Ryan M-J 13, Ahmil F. 10, Travis S. 8, Tyler A. 8, Daniel C. 6, Jayden W. 5, Lawson A. 2.
Northwest Guilford (17-3, 4-0): Chris Hampton 26, Dean Reiber 17, Connor Ballou 10, Thomas 5, Boulton 4, Humphrey 2, Marsh 2.
Page 71, Ragsdale 55
Page 18 19 17 17 - 71
Ragsdale 11 14 18 12 - 55
Page: Jaden Ellis 20, Tyren Farrow 15, Zion Conner 14, Sellers 6, Edwards 5, Pearsall 5, Scovens 2, Maxwell 2, Campbell 2.
Ragsdale: Parker 10, Salgo 7, Freeman 7, Jones 6, Siler 6, Cofield 5, Manley 4, Atwater 4, Williams 4, Fant 2.
Northern Guilford 74, Northeast Guilford 68
Northern Guilford 13 20 29 12 - 74
Northeast Guilford 19 21 17 11 - 68
Northern Guilford: Helms 22, Whitley 21, Pleasant 10, Hodge 9, Lomax 6, Griffith 4, Sims 2.
Northeast Guilford: Malone 16, Guinyard 11, Swan 8, Holley 8, Medley 7, Herbin 7, Nicholson 5, Hall 2, Williams 2, Hairston 2.
Girls Basketball
Southeast Guilford 58, Southern Alamance 41
Southeast Guilford 17 13 12 16 — 58
Southern Alamance 11 10 15 5 — 42
Southeast Guilford: Kennedi Simmons 22, Raven Preston 12, Roberts 8, Bell 5, Harris 3, McGough 3, Bethea 2, Hopkins 2, Redd 2.
Southern Alamance: Alyssa Jacobson 12, Gallagher 9, Mills 8, Byrd 5, Russell 3, Arrington 3, Curtis 1.
Ragsdale 62, Page 39
Ragsdale 21 12 21 8 — 62
Page 2 12 10 15 — 39
Ragsdale (16-4, 3-1): Victoria Boddie 14, Katarina Maros 11, Monroe 8, Palmore 7, Byrd 7, Bradford 5, Atwater 5, Stallings 4, Ojungijobe 2.
Page (4-15, 2-2): Reagan Maynard 18, Leilla Hamoud 12, Lineberry 4, Martin 3, Hitchens 2.
Northern Guilford 69, Northeast Guilford 31
Northeast Guilford 2 11 6 12 — 31
Northern Guilford 20 19 20 10 — 69
Northeast Guilford (8-10, 3-6): A. Pearley 17, Barrow 9, Herbin 3, Homer 1, Carter 1.
Northern Guilford (14-4, 8-1): Jadyn Newsome 23, Jayla Harris 10, Magnussen 8, Haynes 5, Mulry 4, Gordon 4, DeLisa 3, C. Gram 3, Penn 3, Zlotkowski 2, L. Gram 2, Bagnoli 2.
Bishop McGuinness 39, Winston-Salem Prep 33
Bishop McGuinness 6 12 7 14 - 39
Winston-Salem Prep 12 10 5 6 - 33
Bishop McGuinness: Tate Chappell 10, Davis 8, C. Chappell 7, Petrangeli 7, Kreuter 5, Deal 2.
Winston-Salem Prep: Trez'ha Muhammad 13, Childress 7, Watson 6, Robinson 5, Ortiz 2.
Dudley 78, Western Guilford 47
Western Guilford 10 14 10 13 - 47
Dudley 17 18 19 24 - 78
Western Guilford: Ella Butler 16, Jemoni Carter 16, Oliver 6, Okeke 4, Perry 3, Wright 2.
Dudley: Q. Fulmore 15, M. Wooten 14, L. Whitfield 13, K. Rhymer 10, N. Williams 10, Baldwin 6, Files 3, Howie 3, Powe 2, Underwood 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.