hsxtra logo

Swimming

Salem Academy Swim Meet

Girls

Team Scores: Greensboro Day 120, Caldwell Academy 50, Asheville Christian 36, Westchester Country Day 12, Salem Academy 3.

Boys

Team Scores: Caldwell Academy 84, Asheville Christian 59, Greensboro Day 56, Westchester Country Day 24.

Combined

Team Scores: Greensboro Day 176, Caldwell Academy 134, Asheville 95, Westchester 36, Salem Academy 3.

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments