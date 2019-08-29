hsxtra logo

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

VOLLEYBALL

Caldwell, Burlington School 0

Scores: 25-12, 25-17, 25-12.

Caldwell: Sophia Plasman 17 kills; Lindsey MacDiarmid 13 kills; Madison Bozarth 15 digs.

Records: Caldwell 7-4.

Grace Christian 3,

High Point Christian 0

Scores: 25-11, 25-23, 25-14.

High Point Christian: Rosie Langendorfer 12 digs; Caroline Smith 15 assists; Carson Brooks 7 kills; Kennedy Powell 7 kills.

Records: High Point Christian 8-6.

Northwest Guilford 3, East Forsyth 0

Scores: 25-1, 25-16, 25-14.

Records: Northwest Guilford 7-0.

Bishop McGuinness 3, NC Leadership Academy 0

Scores: 25-11, 25-18, 25-20.

Bishop McGuinness: Jordyn Johnson 9 kills, 2 blks; Olivia Martin 6 kills, 2 blks; Gianna Lucindo 16 asts, 6 digs; Adriana Koliqi 9 digs, 5 aces.

Records: Bishop McGuinness 6-0.

GIRLS TENNIS

Reynolds 9, High Point Central 0

Singles: Emelie Patti def. Olivia Perez 10-3; Mercer Sullivan def. Elizabeth Boger 10-0; Audrey Nelson def. Rachel Eskew 10-2; Allie Hiersteiner def. Taylor Jones 10-0; Lia Blackard def. Sarah Faith Amos 10-1; Caroline Bumgarner def. Marie Rosine Tuyikunde 10-0.

Doubles: Mercer Sullivan/Amelia Thomas def. Olivia Perez/Rachel Eskew 8-6; Lia Blackard/Ellie Cameron def. Elizabeth Boger/Morgan Mayson 8-2; Ellis Nicholson/Mckenna Trull def. Sarah Faith Amos/Taylor Jones 8-6.

GIRLS GOLF

At Mill Creek GC, par 36

Team scores: North Raleigh 128, Wesleyan 136

Individual leaders: 1. Macie Burcham (W) 37; 2. Gabriela Cruz (W) 42; T3. Ava Zellman (NR), Lily Watson (NR) 42; 5. Margaret And (NR) 44.

