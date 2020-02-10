hsxtra logo

Monday's Results

Girls Basketball

Southwest Guilford 73, Western Guilford 23

Western Guilford: Butler 9, Carter 9, Okeke 2, McIntosh 2, Oliver 1.

Southwest Guilford: Nyok 15, Foust 14, Slade 11, Shaw 10, McCullough 6, Taylor 3, Patell 3, Paulino 3, Harriston 2, Harrian 2, Adeluye 2.

Boys basketball

Northern Guilford 70, Rockingham 23

Northern Guilford: Whitley 17, Lomax 13, Pleasant 9, Hodge 8, Helms 6, Griffith 4, Emerick 4, Sims 4, Hogsett 3, Spizzo 2.

Rockingham: Barnes 12, Compton 3, Stallings 2, Patterson 2, Smith 2, Doss 2.

