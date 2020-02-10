Monday's Results
Girls Basketball
Southwest Guilford 73, Western Guilford 23
Western Guilford: Butler 9, Carter 9, Okeke 2, McIntosh 2, Oliver 1.
Southwest Guilford: Nyok 15, Foust 14, Slade 11, Shaw 10, McCullough 6, Taylor 3, Patell 3, Paulino 3, Harriston 2, Harrian 2, Adeluye 2.
Boys basketball
Northern Guilford 70, Rockingham 23
Northern Guilford: Whitley 17, Lomax 13, Pleasant 9, Hodge 8, Helms 6, Griffith 4, Emerick 4, Sims 4, Hogsett 3, Spizzo 2.
Rockingham: Barnes 12, Compton 3, Stallings 2, Patterson 2, Smith 2, Doss 2.
