Monday's Results

Boys Basketball

Grimsley 60, Person County 40

Grimsley 14 11 14 21 - 60

Person 10 5 19 6 - 40

Grimsley: Ahmil Flowers 16, Daniel Cooper 14, Watlington 8, Martinek-Jenne 7, Shaw 6, Jenkins 2, Davenport 2, T. Albright 2, Wall 2, L. Albright 1.

Person: Tae Bailey 15, Newman 8, Outlaw 6, Black 5, Clayton 4, Norwood 2.

