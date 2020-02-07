hsxtra logo

Friday's Results

Girls Basketball

Bishop McGuinness 60, South Stokes 23

Bishop McGuinness 12 12 18 16 - 60

South Stokes 2 6 9 6 - 23

Bishop McGuinness: Tate Chappell 15, Michelle Petrangeli 11, Role 9, Moya 6, C. Chappell 6, Davis 5, Deal 5, Kreuter 2, Elder 1.

South Stokes: Nadia Hairston 10, Landreth 5, Fulp 2, Casper 2, Lash 2, Spencer 2.

Boys Basketball

Greensboro Day 76, High Point Christian 43

Greensboro Day 21 20 20 25 - 76

High Point Christian 7 8 16 12 - 43

Greensboro Day: Bryce Harris 17, Cam Hayes 13, Whit Trevey 13, Brock Williams 11, Noble 5, Bailey 4, Pierce 4, Leake 4, Patel 4.

High Point Christian: Landon Sutton 21, Drake Carrick 10, Butler 4, Toland 2, Underhill 2, Medlin 2, Powell 2.

Recommended for you

Load comments