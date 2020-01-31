hsxtra logo

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Boys basketball

Greensboro Day 75, Westchester 42

Greensboro Day: Bryce Harris 19, Cam Hayes 18, Whit Trevey 10, Bailey 6, Williams 6, Patel 6, Noble 3, Young 2, Stricklin 2, Leake 1.

Westchester: Jackson Weil 22, Sadler 6, Bringman 5, Patterson 4, Walters 3, Bublitz 2.

Northern Guilford 47, Eastern Alamance 46

Northern Guilford 11 11 15 10 - 47

Eastern Alamance 16 19 4 7 - 46

Northern Guilford: N. Whitley 19, N. Hodge 10, Pleasant 7, Helms 5, Lomax 4, Sims 2.

Eastern Alamance: D. Kane 19, E. Mann 17, Lewis 7, Burnette 3.

Northwest Guilford 56, High Point Central 41

High Point Central 7 6 12 16 - 41

Northwest Guilford 17 6 14 19 - 56

High Point Central: Javion G. 16, Isaiah B. 11, Tre H. 8, Tyler R. 4, Jalen M. 2.

Northwest Guilford: Dean Reiber 22, Chris Hampton 18, Boulton 7, Ballou 5, Hartzell 2, Humphrey 2.

Northeast Guilford 79, Rockingham 57

Northeast 14 12 28 25 - 79

Rockingham 14 10 17 15 - 57

Northeast: Jeremiah Malone 16, Tyric Herbin 11, Holley 9, Williamson 8, Hall 7, Swain 6, Guinyard 5, Lockhart 4, Lewis 3, Nicholson 3, Hester 2, Donnell 2.

Rockingham: J. Compton 15, B. Barnes 14, A. Stallings 12, Patterson 8, McDow 3, Hamlet 2, Smith 2, Doss 1.

Girls basketball

Bishop McGuinness 53, East Surry 50

East Surry: Dasia Lambert 17, Morgan Smith 12, Cadence Lawson 10, Craven 4, Bruner 4, Gammons 2, Parks 1.

Bishop McGuinness: Alaila Kreuter 17, Charley Chappell 12, Michelle Petrangeli 11, T. Chappell 9, Elder 3, Davis 1.

Northern Guilford 43, Eastern Alamance 30

Northern Guilford 11 14 11 7 - 43

Eastern Alamance 13 4 9 4 - 30

Northern Guilford: Jadyn Newsome 13, Jayla Harris 11, Mila Gordon 10, Haynes 5, Mulry 2, DeLisa 2.

Eastern Alamance: Laila Anderson 12, Evans 6, Tucker 6, Watkins 4, Adams 2.

Dudley 78, Smith 12

Dudley 20 28 15 8 - 78

Smith 5 0 7 0 - 12

Dudley: Quinzia Fulmore 12, Imani Thomas 10, Williams 9, Whitfield 8, Fikes 8, Baldwin 7, Powe 5, Wooten 4, Howie 4, Underwood 4.

Smith: Green 9, Combo 3.

Recommended for you

Load comments