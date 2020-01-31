FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Boys basketball
Greensboro Day 75, Westchester 42
Greensboro Day: Bryce Harris 19, Cam Hayes 18, Whit Trevey 10, Bailey 6, Williams 6, Patel 6, Noble 3, Young 2, Stricklin 2, Leake 1.
Westchester: Jackson Weil 22, Sadler 6, Bringman 5, Patterson 4, Walters 3, Bublitz 2.
Northern Guilford 47, Eastern Alamance 46
Northern Guilford 11 11 15 10 - 47
Eastern Alamance 16 19 4 7 - 46
Northern Guilford: N. Whitley 19, N. Hodge 10, Pleasant 7, Helms 5, Lomax 4, Sims 2.
Eastern Alamance: D. Kane 19, E. Mann 17, Lewis 7, Burnette 3.
Northwest Guilford 56, High Point Central 41
High Point Central 7 6 12 16 - 41
Northwest Guilford 17 6 14 19 - 56
High Point Central: Javion G. 16, Isaiah B. 11, Tre H. 8, Tyler R. 4, Jalen M. 2.
Northwest Guilford: Dean Reiber 22, Chris Hampton 18, Boulton 7, Ballou 5, Hartzell 2, Humphrey 2.
Northeast Guilford 79, Rockingham 57
Northeast 14 12 28 25 - 79
Rockingham 14 10 17 15 - 57
Northeast: Jeremiah Malone 16, Tyric Herbin 11, Holley 9, Williamson 8, Hall 7, Swain 6, Guinyard 5, Lockhart 4, Lewis 3, Nicholson 3, Hester 2, Donnell 2.
Rockingham: J. Compton 15, B. Barnes 14, A. Stallings 12, Patterson 8, McDow 3, Hamlet 2, Smith 2, Doss 1.
Girls basketball
Bishop McGuinness 53, East Surry 50
East Surry: Dasia Lambert 17, Morgan Smith 12, Cadence Lawson 10, Craven 4, Bruner 4, Gammons 2, Parks 1.
Bishop McGuinness: Alaila Kreuter 17, Charley Chappell 12, Michelle Petrangeli 11, T. Chappell 9, Elder 3, Davis 1.
Northern Guilford 43, Eastern Alamance 30
Northern Guilford 11 14 11 7 - 43
Eastern Alamance 13 4 9 4 - 30
Northern Guilford: Jadyn Newsome 13, Jayla Harris 11, Mila Gordon 10, Haynes 5, Mulry 2, DeLisa 2.
Eastern Alamance: Laila Anderson 12, Evans 6, Tucker 6, Watkins 4, Adams 2.
Dudley 78, Smith 12
Dudley 20 28 15 8 - 78
Smith 5 0 7 0 - 12
Dudley: Quinzia Fulmore 12, Imani Thomas 10, Williams 9, Whitfield 8, Fikes 8, Baldwin 7, Powe 5, Wooten 4, Howie 4, Underwood 4.
Smith: Green 9, Combo 3.
