Friday's Results
Boys Basketball
Page 89 Ragsdale 79
Page 16 28 18 27 - 89
Ragsdale 24 25 11 19 - 79
Page: Jaden Ellis 25, Zion Conner 18, Jason Seller 11, Scovens 8, Campbell 7, Edwards 5, Pearsall 5, Farrow 4, Maxwell 3, Davis 3.
Ragsdale: Jones 18, Siler 17, Parker 16, Salgo 13, Cofield 4, Fant 4, Freeman 3, Williams 2, Atwater 2.
Winston-Salem Prep 78, Bishop McGuinness 67
Bishop McGuinness 11 10 26 20 - 67
Winston-Salem Prep 20 18 18 22 - 78
Bishop McGuinness (12-12, 2-8): Jake Ledbetter 25, Dawson McAlhany 19, Allred 9, Fuller 7, Markun 3, Williams 2, Spencer 2.
Winston-Salem Prep (16-7, 9-1): TJ Mills 32, Anthony Seller 11, Zaire Patterson 11, Minor 9, Davis 8, Ledwell 5, Sanderson 2.
Northern Guilford 64, Western Alamance 28
Northern Guilford: N. Hodge 20, N. Whitley 16, C. Lomax 10, N. Hodge 7, Helms 5, Sims 4, Griffith 2.
Western Alamance: S. Peterson 11, Taylor 8, Woods-Clay 3, Daniel 3, Dobson 2, Price 1.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ragsdale 46, Page 31
Ragsdale 15 15 11 4 - 46
Page 3 8 4 16 - 31
Page (6-18, 3-5): Reagan Maynard 13, Becker 7, Lineberry 5, Hamoud 4, Martin 2.
Ragsdale (20-3, 7-1): Nyah Stallings 11, Diamond Monroe 10, Frazier 7, Palmore 7, Bradford 4, Boddie 2, Ogunjobi 2, Byrd 2, Maros 1.
Bishop McGuinness 41 W-S Prep 38
W-S Prep 6 8 9 9 6 - 38
B. McGuinness 6 8 7 11 9 - 41
W-S Prep: Trez’ha Muhammad 17, Tatyanna Childress 12, Watson 5, Robinson 2, Ortiz 2.
Bishop McGuinness: Tate Chappell 14, Charley Chappell 12, Petrangeli 6, Davis 3, Kreuter 2, Moya 2, Deal 2.
