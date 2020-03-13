hsxtra logo

Friday's Results

Girls Soccer

Bishop McGuinness 4, Davie County 1

Goals: Bishop- Emily Silva, Anna Krawczyk(3); Davie- Madison Smith. Assists: Bishop- Anna Krawczyk, Justine Grimsley(3). Corners: Bishop 6, Davie 1. Shots: Bishop 13, Davie 5. Saves: Bishop- Avery Krivis 2; Davie- Avery Yount 6.

Records: Bishop 3-2-0; Davie 0-3-1.

Baseball

Williams, 10, Eastern Guilford 0

WP: Chaney LP: Schmiederer

Softball

Southern Alamance 8, Asheboro 3

Southern Alamance 010-300-4 8 8 1

Asheboro 000-021-0 3 6 3

WP: Duggins LP: Perdue

Leaders: Southern Alamance- Hessenthaler 3-4, 3 RBI; Gallagher 2-3, 3 RBI. Asheboro- Laclair 2-4; Dunn 1-2, 2 RBI.

