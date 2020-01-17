FRIDAY’S RESULTS
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northern Guilford 70, Morehead 19
Northern Guilford 18 15 20 7 - 70
Morehead 6 4 2 7 - 19
Northern Guilford (11-4): Milan Gordan 14, Jayla Harris 13, Jadyn Newsome 12, Christina DeLisa 8, Laurel Zlotkowski 6, Lizzie Gram 4, Abby Mulry 4, Caroline Gram 3, Brooklyn Magnussen 2, Emily Peeden 2, Mikayla Penn 2.
Morehead: Millner 8, Rogers 7, Thomas 2, Robinson 2.
Bishop McGuinness 48 North Stokes 19
North Stokes 3 5 2 9 - 19
McGuinness 7 20 7 14 - 48
North Stokes (4-12): Morgan Hairston 7, Elizabeth McBride 4, Kyia Brim 3, Sydney Mabe 3, Madey Briggs 2,
Bishop McGuinness (12-2): Charley Chappell 14, Michelle Petrangeli 13, Mary Davis 5, Emily Elder 4, Tate Chappell 4, Lily Role 3, Katie Deal 2, Katelynn Williams 2, Alaila Kreuter 1.
South Rowan 38, East Davidson 35
East Davidson 5 6 13 11 - 35
South Rowan 7 5 14 12 - 38
East Davidson: Salem Hill 13, Callie Warrick 12, Josie Baxley 6, Skylar Grubb 2, Annie Sechrist 2.
South Rowan: Cherry 10, Rymer 10, M. Chabala 8, Moore 7, P. Chabala 2, McGuire 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northwest Guilford 81, Page 59
Page 11 13 23 12 - 59
NW Guilford 14 24 25 18 - 81
Page (10-7): Ellis 18, Connor 10, Sellars 10, Maxwell 7, Campbell 5, Scovens 3, Davis 2, Farrow 2, Sherrill 2.
Northwest Guilford (14-3): Dean Reiber 25, Chris Hampton 15, Josh Humphrey 11, Ballou 9, Boulton 7, Thomas 6, Watkins 4, Hartzell 2, Simmons 2.
Eastern Guilford 53, Williams 48
Eastern Guilford 4 8 19 21 - 53
Williams 5 19 14 10 - 48
Eastern Guilford: Kamel Smith 17, KD Dawkins 15, OJ Johnson 11, Blackstock 7.
Williams: Haith 14, Byrd 12.
Grimsley 69, High Point Central 44
High Point Cent. 7 16 7 14 - 55
Grimsley 23 14 16 16 - 69
High Point Central: Tre Hill 11, Javion Green 9, Isaiah Ramazani 5, Sully Smith 5, Tommy Sims 5, Jalen Martin 4, Robert Little 2, Zyon White-Dorsett 2, Keith McDuffie Jr. 1.
Grimsley: Ahmil Flowers 14, Jayden Watlington 12,Laswson Albright 9, Daniel Cooper 9, DJ Workman 7, Tyler Albright 6, Ronan Martinek-Jenne 5, Jordan Wall 3, Luke Jenkins 2, Travis Shaw 1, Everett Davenport 1.
Northern Guilford 68, Morehead 50
Northern Guilford 14 16 12 26 - 68
Morehead 6 18 9 17 - 50
Northern Guilford: Whitley 20, Lomax 16, Helms 8, Pleasant 7, Hodge 6, Pyke 5, Griffith 4, Sims 2.
Morehead: Byrd 18, Allen 13, Chandler 9, Lampkin 6, Stewart 4.
Mount Tabor 74, Smith 55
Smith 10 13 16 16 - 55
Mount Tabor 21 20 20 13 - 74
Smith: Silas Mason 14, Nick McMullen 12, Khalid Hinds 7, Jordan Williams 7, Isaiah Moore 7, Kobe George 4, Juwelz Hargrove 2, Nyikos Fritts 2.
Mount Tabor: Shaylen Woodberry 23, Jakob Moore 13, Gunner Walters 12, Davis Blackwell 11, Finley Simmons 7, Jordan Hunter 5, Daniel Fulp 3.
