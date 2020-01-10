FRIDAY’S RESULTS
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Southeast Guilford 70, Williams 28
SE Guilford 24 1 14 14 - 70
Williams 2 9 9 8 - 28
Southeast Guilford (15-0): Raven Preston 23, Kennedi Simmons 16, Millayna Redd 13, Jessie Hopkins 6, Shunte Beathea 4, Mya Lewis 3, Gabby McGough 3, Nyree Bell 2.
Williams: Tucker 8, Scott 5, Bailey 4, Coley 4, Crawlal 3, Shaw 2, Miles 2.
East Surry 43, Bishop McGuinness 27
B. McGuinness 8 9 4 6 - 27
East Surry 14 9 9 11 - 43
Bishop McGuinness (11-2): Alaila Kreuter 11, Emily Elder 4, Francesca Moya 4, Michelle Petrangeli 4, Tate Chappell 2, Mary Davis 2.
East Surry (6-2): Cadence Lawson 17, Dasia Lambert 12, Rosie Craven 9, Morgan Smith 4, Kylie Bruner 1.
Eatern Guilford 45, Page 44
Eastern Guilford 10 13 18 4 - 45
Page 12 16 7 9 - 44
Eastern Guilford (3-13): Kayla Swain 20, De'Ja Buskey 10, Aliyah Cowan 4, Kamilah Moore 4, Haley Haith 3, Toshia Jeffery 2, Zkyah Majied 2.
Page (2-13): Reagan Maynard 23, Brooke Becker 6, Kirah Lineberry 6, Leila Hamoud 5, Sharmaine Agmata 2, Amiya Martin 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Western Alamance 53, Northern Guilford 38
Western Alamance: Gavion Taylor 15, Ligan Adams 12, Shane Patterson 11, Noah Woods-Clay 4, Grant Daniel 2, Jackson Dobson 2, Jacob Price 2.
Northern Guilford: Jaydon Hall 11, Jeremiah Malone 8, Damir Swain 7, Rashaad Williamson 5, Traevon Guinyard 3, Zeke Nicholson 2, Anthony Hairston 2.
Grimsley 72, Ragsdale 41
Ragsdale 7 11 6 17 - 41
Grimsley 21 14 15 22 - 72
Ragsdale: Jordan Jones 11, Jaylen Williams 6, Aidan Freeman 6, Jeremiah Manley 4, Cameron Parker 4, Jahmeir Saigo 3, Nasir Parker 3, Morgan Atwater 2, Andrew Siler 2.
Grimsley: Ahmil Flowers 19, Travis Shaw 12, Ronan Martinek-Jenne 7, Jayden Watlington 7, Nathan Schoone 5, Daniel Cooper 4, DJ Workman 4, Jordan Wall 4, Lawson Albright 3, Luke Jenkins 3, Ross Kreager 2, Everett Davenport 2.
Bishop McGuinness 67, East Surry 58
Bishop McGuinness 10 16 20 21 - 67
East Surry 18 14 14 12 0 - 58
Bishop McGuinness (11-4): Jake Ledbetter 24, Dawson McAlhanny 23, Thomas Markun 9, Nathan Fuller 6, Noah Allred 5.
East Surry (5-2): Jefferson Boaz 24, Landon Stevens 17, Quincy Smith 7, Neji Gosnell 5, Kyler Jessup 5.
Northern Guilford 82, Rockingham 49
Northern Guilford 18 32 23 9 - 82
Rockingham 13 16 8 12 - 49
Northern Guilford: Hodge 24, Whitley 21, Lomax 8, Sims 7, Pleasant 7, Helms 5, Emerick 4, Griffith 4, Spizzo 2.
Rockingham: Barnes 19, Patterson 14, Compton 9, Stallings 4, Doss 3.
Glenn 64, East Forsyth 48
East Forsyth 13 12 8 15 - 48
Glenn 13 13 20 18 - 64
East Forsyth (3-9): Brion Jones 11, Reeves 9, Timmons 8, W. Rhodes 6, Thomas 6, Lyles 5, Leggett 3.
Glenn (9-7): Jeremiah Scales 19, Zion Dixon 11, Vaughn 8, Reese 8, Harris 7, Gainey 7, Almonor 2, Wisseh 2.
Page 60, Eastern Guilford 55
Eastern Guilford 28 11 6 10 - 55
Page 8 9 21 22 - 60
Eastern Guilford (11-5): K.D. Dawkins 20, Kamell Smith 16, Dylan Spencer 6, Jayron Rankin 3, Michael Loring 3, O.J. Johnson 3, Barry Tate 2, Jared Womack 2.
Page (10-6): Jaden Ellis 25, Zion Connor 17, Jason Sellars 8, Tyren Farrow 5, Mack Pearsall 3, Josh Scovens 2.
Northwest Guilford 64, High Point Central 19
Northwest Guilford 24 12 20 8 -64
High Point Central 7 4 7 1 - 19
Northwest Guilford (13-3): Dean Reiber 23, Connor Ballou 12, Chris Hampton 10, Shaq Marsh 7, Jackson Hartzell 6, Robbie Boulton 2, Josh Humphrey 2, Khari Carson 2.
High Point Central (1-13): No scorers available.
