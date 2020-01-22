hsxtra logo

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Greensboro Day 77, Forsyth Country Day 60

Greensboro Day: Bryce Harris 13, Cam Hayes 12, Brock Williams 12, Jaydon Young 9, Whit Trevey 9, Christian Bailey 8, Cam Leake 6, Cason Pierce 4, Jackson Noble 4.

Forsyth Country Day: Brandon Morgan 21, Will Gray 12, Chance Carter 8, Kevin Dunn 5, Sterling Charles 3, Jack Semke 3, Jebril Crawford 2, Saylor Schott 2, Anthon Hauser 2, Nathan Hutchins 2.

Eastern Guilford 54, Western Alamance 44

Eastern Guilford 20 14 14 16 - 54

Western Alamance 5 10 17 12 - 44

Eastern Guilford: KD Dawkins 23, OJ Johnson 10, Smith 7, Spencer 5.

Western Alamance: Peterson 22, Taylor 7, Clay 7.

