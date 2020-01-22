WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Greensboro Day 77, Forsyth Country Day 60
Greensboro Day: Bryce Harris 13, Cam Hayes 12, Brock Williams 12, Jaydon Young 9, Whit Trevey 9, Christian Bailey 8, Cam Leake 6, Cason Pierce 4, Jackson Noble 4.
Forsyth Country Day: Brandon Morgan 21, Will Gray 12, Chance Carter 8, Kevin Dunn 5, Sterling Charles 3, Jack Semke 3, Jebril Crawford 2, Saylor Schott 2, Anthon Hauser 2, Nathan Hutchins 2.
Eastern Guilford 54, Western Alamance 44
Eastern Guilford 20 14 14 16 - 54
Western Alamance 5 10 17 12 - 44
Eastern Guilford: KD Dawkins 23, OJ Johnson 10, Smith 7, Spencer 5.
Western Alamance: Peterson 22, Taylor 7, Clay 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.