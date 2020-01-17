Saturday’s RESULTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Greensboro Day 67, Kickapoo 57
Greensboro Day: Bryce Harris 15 points, Christian Bailey 14 points, Cam Hayes 13 points, Brock Williams 12 points, Cason Pierce 5 points, Jaydon Young 5 points, Whit Trevey 3 points.
Kickapoo: Anton Brookshire 18 points, Cameron Liggins 14 points, Cross Elmquist 10 points, Terrell Gladney 5 points, Cary Ragan 5 points, Elijah Bridgers 3 points, Zach McKinnis 2 points.
