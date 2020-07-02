With the number of reported COVID-19 cases on the rise statewide, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials have decided to postpone the start of high school sports workouts until at least July 20.
The school district had planned to resume workouts Monday, but county athletics director John Sullivan said that after a "Back to School” Athletics Committee meeting this morning it was decided that it “was in our best interests” to wait.
The total number of reported cases in North Carolina was 68,142 as of noon Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That was a one-day increase of 1,629 new confirmed infections since Wednesday. Forsyth County also leads the Triad in COVID-19 cases.
“Yesterday was the second-highest day, as far as number of cases, and the number of hospitalizations yesterday was in the top 10,” Sullivan said by phone today. “Watching what was going on in South Carolina and Tennessee completely shutting down their athletics ... A lot of places that started three or four weeks earlier than us are popping up to the point where they have to shut down completely.”
Sullivan also noted Gov. Roy Cooper’s failure to announce a decision Wednesday on reopening the state's schools and said, “We felt like it was in our best interests to delay because we feel like it would be harder for us to restart it again if we were to start and then stop.”
Guilford County Schools is still planning to resume high school sports workouts Monday, but Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Wake County Schools, as well as the Alamance-Burlington School System, have pushed back the start of athletics this week.
"First of all, our obligation is the safety of these kids," said Parkland athletics director Linwood Jerald, who previously was AD at Andrews. "When we cease to do that, then we're not doing our jobs. Regardless of the want-to, the antsiness of trying to get out and get things going, start throwing balls around and doing that type thing, we've still got to look after the safety of these kids. And as a district, we're not ready."
"I'm not a health expert nor should I pretend to be one," said Reynolds AD Brad Fisher. "I just don't want to put our kids at risk and I don't want to put our families at risk if it's not absolutely necessary right now."
Winston-Salem/Forsyth and Guilford County schools had been working toward a resumption of high school athletics, which were shut down statewide March 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When we started this,” Sullivan said, “one of the four ADs on our (restart) committee, Mike Pennington from West Forsyth, said at the very beginning, ‘We’re only going to get one chance to get this right.’ We’ve been living by that ever since. We’ve been teasing him about that, but he was dead-on.”
With athletics and other extracurricular activities on hold once again, Sullivan is concerned that a fall season may not be feasible.
“There’s so many factors that we can’t control,” he said. “What are (student-athletes) doing on the weekends? What are they doing in the evenings? What’s the other team doing? Until this thing heads downward or we have a vaccine in place, I’m not optimistic.”
Carver AD Danny Piggott remains hopeful.
"Believe it or not, everybody that I've been in discussion with, we really want sports," Piggott said. "We are trying our best, which is why I think no one has come out and said it's canceled or done. Because it's something that everybody really wants to do, and we want to make sure we do properly, right, and most important, the healthiest way we can do it."
Journal staff writer Ethan Joyce contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.