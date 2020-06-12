GREENSBORO — Southeast Guilford alumna Ruthann McDuffie will take over the Falcons' volleyball program, athletics director Shawyn Newton announced in an email today.
She succeeds Lauren Muirhead, whose Falcons went 14-13 last season and 61-48 over her four-year tenure.
McDuffie, whose maiden name is Clark, grew up in Indianapolis and played two years of varsity volleyball and basketball at Warren Central High School. Her family moved to Greensboro in 1999, where she attended Southeast for two years, continuing to play volleyball and basketball. She went on to attend Elon on a volleyball scholarship, before transferring to Greensboro College to finish her career and earn her degree.
McDuffie taught Spanish at Graham and was an exceptional children teacher at Andrews, where she coached varsity volleyball and was named conference coach of the year. She coached junior Olympic volleyball with Alamance Force Volleyball Club and returned to her alma mater in 2014 and spent the last three years as junior varsity head coach and varsity assistant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.