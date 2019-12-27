Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Two intense rivals are set to clash at the girls HAECO Invitational Final today at 3:30 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum. No. 1-seeded Ragsdale will take on No. 2-seeded Northwest Guilford in what could be a barn burner. The Tigers and the Vikings met four times last season, splitting the season series 2-2.
The final will be a rematch of last year’s HAECO Invitational Final in which the Tigers won 50-45. The Vikings will play in their seventh straight HAECO Final, four of which were won under recently retired coach Darlene Joyner.
Newly hired coach Haley Hackett for Northwest Guilford leads the Vikings into the championship game with a 10-1 record. The Vikings dismantled Greensboro Day School 65-51 in their semifinal matchup under Reagan Kargo’s 24 points. Thalia Carter added 17 points for Northwest Guilford.
“It’s been a really smooth transition,” Hackett said. “I’ve been really fortunate to inherit a great group of kids. They bought in from the very beginning, coming ready to work. They want to do well. They want to get better every single day.”
Kargo, Carter, and Xavier commit Megan Harkey have stepped into bigger leadership roles after stars Elizabeth Kitley and Cayla King graduated and have gone on to play at Virginia Tech.
“Everybody’s going to have their moments tomorrow,” Hackett said. “We have so many weapons.”
In the other semifinal, Nyah Stallings’ 28 points propelled the Tigers into the championship game. The Tigers defeated Northern Guilford 56-44 in what was a close game until the beginning of the fourth quarter.
Ragsdale uses a suffocating full-court press defense that makes it extremely difficult to move the ball up the floor. Northern Guilford had 20 turnovers on Friday. Ragsdale moved to 9-1 on the season with the semifinal win.
The mastermind behind that defense is Ragsdale’s Head Coach Ben Bradford.
“It’s what we do,” Bradford said about Ragsdale’s defense. “We want to make sure that we try to push the tempo and keep the game going up-and-down as much as we can.”
Last year, both teams fell in the 4th round of 4A playoffs. If both teams had won in the 4th round, there would have been a fifth meeting between Ragsdale and Northwest Guilford on the season.
The importance of this game is paramount in gaining momentum for conference play and as part of an end-of-season resume for seeding in the state playoffs.
“They’re a great team,” Bradford said of Northwest Guilford. “If you think you’re a great team then you want to play great teams to see where you match up. This tournament is great, and it’s a great chance for us in late December to figure out what we need to do.”
