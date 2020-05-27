Kellen Parrish

With Kellen Parrish as interim head coach, Northern Guilford went 16-10 and won the Mid-State 3-A Conference regular-season championship in 2019-20. 

GREENSBORO — After guiding Northern Guilford's boys basketball team to a conference championship as interim head coach, Kellen Parrish has the job on a full-time basis.

Parrish, a Nighthawks assistant, took over as interim head coach when Bill Chambers retired just before the start of practice in October 2019. Brian Thomas, Northern Guilford's athletics director, officially removed the "interim" tag today in an email. 

"Congratulations to Kellen for an outstanding season," Thomas wrote. "Nighthawk Nation is proud of you."

The season started slowly for Northern, with the Nighthawks dropping their first four games and heading into 2020 with a 4-6 record. But they bounced back to win the Mid-State 3-A regular-season championship, reach the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs and finish 16-10 overall and 12-2 in the conference.

Northern lost some senior leaders to graduation, but the Nighthawks' top two scorers, guard Nolan Hodge (14.3 ppg) and wing Adonijah Whitley (13.0), return.

