GREENSBORO — For nearly 90 minutes tonight it appeared to be business as usual at Page High School's Marion Kirby Stadium. Two boys lacrosse rivals played an intense, physical game that got heated at times before the Pirates beat Northwest Guilford, 13-7.
But the reality of the moment was there just beneath the surface. This might have been the last game of the year for both teams — and the last high school lacrosse game for the Page and Northwest seniors.
The NCHSAA suspended all competition, practice and workouts for its member schools effective at 11:59 tonight because of concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Northwest senior Robbie Boulton, who also was an all-conference basketball player, said he was thinking about the possibility that his high school athletics career was ending "the whole time. The whole time."
Before the game there were signs that this was not a typical fourth or fifth game of the season for either team. Page broke out new black Under Armour jerseys it had been saving for later in the season — maybe for what originally was scheduled as senior night April 14 against Grimsley. The Pirates also honored their seniors and those players' parents during pregame introductions and announced the names of each of Northwest's seniors.
But then the teams went at it for four 12-minute quarters on a cool evening. Page was up 5-2 at halftime and never led by fewer than two goals the rest of the way.
As the final seconds of the game and quite possibly the season ticked away, "We were all kind of hugging each other, dapping each other up on the sideline just in case we don't get the chance to do it again," said Pirates senior midfielder William Fitzgerald, who had a game-high four goals.
"These guys maintained such a great perspective," said Page coach Ira Vanterpool. "I didn't have to do much. When we went to practice yesterday I was thinking we were going to have some long faces and they came with a ton of energy. Ending on this high note means a lot if this is the ending."
It was a disappointing result for Boulton and his Vikings teammates. The senior attackman spoke calmly afterward, but it was clear that he took the loss hard.
"That was all the pressure and all the more motivation for us," he said of the season potentially being over after tonight. "We just couldn't get it done tonight."
Boulton's coach, Dan Tichy, said that when he learned the season was being suspended until at least April 6, "My heart just sank for the seniors. I just could not imagine my career ending like that, with something I had no control over. That's why we played this game tonight. We wanted to have one more game for our seniors, and so did Coach Vanterpool. It was a great night, great game."
It was a tough week for Page defenseman Javondre Paige, one of a number of Pirates football players on the lacrosse team. Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of the death of former Page football player Sincere Davis, who was shot in an incident that still has not resulted in any charges.
"A year ago yesterday was tough," Paige said, "but whenever we step on the field as teammates we know who we're playing for, (No.) 26, and he's forever in our hearts. Just knowing that this could possibly be our last game we had to give it our all and count on one another."
If it isn't the last game and competition resumes in April, the teams could meet again at Northwest.
"I think a lot of these kids will keep the stick in their hands on their own," Tichy said. "Not playing for two weeks is not going to stop them."
