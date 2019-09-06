Northern Guilford – 24
Ragsdale - 14
Why the Nighthawks won: Northern Guilford’s defense was quick to the ball and didn’t allow a big Ragsdale drive until midway through the fourth quarter. The Nighthawks’ linebackers were fast to the ballcarrier on the edges and made it very difficult for Ragsdale to move the chains. Also, junior quarterback Will Lenard of the Nighthawks was sensational in the first half.
Why the Tigers lost: Three times the Tigers’ punter was tackled in the backfield for a turnover on downs in the first half. This gave Northern Guilford outstanding field position to punch the ball in. Also, N.C. State commit and highlight reel athlete Devon Boykin didn’t get involved until too late in the game.
The Big Play: Late in the second quarter, when the Nighthawks had a commanding 17-0 lead, Lenard tucked the ball in after scanning his covered receivers and scrambled into the end zone to make the score 24-0. A flurry of big late plays by Ragsdale made the score less lopsided.
Three things we learned:
1. Ragsdale has major special teams problems. Without its punting debacles, Ragsdale may have had a shot at making the game close.
2. Lenard helped Northern get its second big win of the season. He looked poised in the pocket.
3. After getting throttled in Week 1 by Grimsley, Northern now has two pretty impressive victories and its defense did a nice job of containing Ragsdale’s playmakers.
Who’s Next:
Ragsdale at Southwest Guilford; next Friday, 7:30
Northern Guilford vs. Northwest Guilford; next Friday, 7:30
Ragsdale 0 0 0 14 — 14
Northern Guilford 8 16 0 0 — 24
Scoring Plays
NG – Michael Frogge 25 yd. reception from Will Lenard (Frogge pass from Lenard) 1st, 3:08
NG – Michael Frogge 5 yd. reception from Will Lenard (kick failed)
2nd, 6:57
NG - Slater Ward 37 yd. field goal 2nd, 1:44
NG - Will Lenard 10 yd. run (Ward kick) 2nd, 1:01
R - Tyrell Carmichael 32 yd. run (pass failed) 4th quarter, 6:30
R- Devon Boykin 41 yd. pass from Alston Hooker (Tyrell Carmichael run) 4th quarter, 3:09
