The NFL is moving forward as scheduled with the NFL draft, which will take place April 23-25. The News & Record and the Winston-Salem Journal are catching up with players from Wake Forest, Appalachian State and N.C. A&T, as well as area high school alumni, for interviews about how each one is adjusting to the revamped pre-draft landscape.
JAVON LEAKE
High school: Page
College: Maryland
Position: Running back/kick returner
Measurements: 6-0, 215
Career stats: 32 games, 6 starts; 134 rushes, 1,110 yards, 17 touchdowns; 9 receptions, 55 yards; 57 kickoff returns, 1,437 yards, 3 TDs.
Question: What factored into your decision to enter the draft with one year of eligibility remaining?
Answer: It was a personal decision. My goal before I even went to Maryland was to enter the draft as a junior. In the offseason (before junior year), I was working pretty hard. I knew I was going to have a big opportunity, so I just wanted to show the world what I could do. After the season, I talked to my mom, consulted with my coaches and just came up with the best decision for me.
Would you have made the same decision if you knew how the COVID-19 outbreak was going to affect the process?
I definitely still feel it was the best decision. I’m a strong believer that everything happens for a reason. I just take it day by day, but I still feel it was the best decision and it’s definitely going to work out.
How do you feel about your performance at the combine? How much faster do you think you could go in the 40?
I’m a 4.4-, 4.5-(second 40-yard dash) guy. That day at the combine I definitely felt like, other than the 40, I had a good day. I was catching the ball pretty well. … That 40, I was really tight during the run. There were a lot of things going on. I wanted to have another opportunity to do it at my pro day, but COVID-19 prevented that.
What kind of feedback did you get from NFL teams in Indianapolis?
They liked what they saw. I showed I had great hands and I can move around, that I was quick. They were definitely impressed. They were just telling me, “Don’t worry too much about the 40. Your film definitely tells otherwise.”
How many interviews did you have there?
The way it was set up everybody was in a room with your position group. It was just literally 100 tables with teams and you had 15 minutes with each team. It was hard to keep track of how many teams I was talking to because as soon as I was done with one team, I was grabbed by another team to talk with them. I talked to a lot of team. A lot. … It was definitely crazy the first night, talking to teams from 7 p.m. to about 11 p.m.
How many teams have you spoken with since the combine?
I’ve been talking to a couple of teams and their running backs coaches.
What’s the one thing NFL people said they wanted to see from you that they haven’t?
Not that they didn’t see it at the combine, but they want to see me receiving the ball a little more coming out of the backfield, running a couple more routes. I didn’t show too much of that on film. That was the one thing.
Where are you working out, and who are you working out with?
I’m working out back at Page with (Western Carolina quarterback) Will Jones, (former Gardner-Webb receiver) James Ellis, (former Appalachian State defensive lineman) Elijah Diarrassouba and some guys from Dudley like (Fayetteville State defensive lineman) Quran Blount. They’re guys I used to hang out with and work out with in high school. Just trying to get a good workout in. We’ve been in each other’s garages doing it.
What kind of work can you do with the COVID-19 outbreak limiting your workouts?
I’m working on my routes, knowing that I have a quarterback (Jones) who can really throw the ball and has a good arm. I’m having him throw an NFL ball to me so I can get used to that. I’m doing running back drills to keep my feet right and stretching a lot. It’s the little stuff.
What motivates you and keeps you strong going through the process?
Just knowing what I’m doing this for. The number one reason is my mother (Natasha Leake) and to take care of my family. I think about that every day. It’s easier (to stay motivated) when I’m home and I can see her for myself and know how hard she works.
Closing thoughts?
Man, this whole process moves so fast. It just hits you. It makes you mature really fast knowing that you’re by yourself and everything you’re doing or not doing is on you. I’ve adjusted to everything. You just learn that you have to act like a professional, and that’s what I’ve been doing. This is your life now.
